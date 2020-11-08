NOTEBOOK: Stafford leaves game early, but clears concussion protocol

Nov 08, 2020 at 06:47 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

This was certainly a trying week for Matthew Stafford, and it didn't end on a good note for the veteran quarterback. Stafford was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

Stafford couldn't take part in practice. He took part in all meetings virtually, and had to self-isolate in a hotel away from his family all week. After being removed from the list on Saturday, Stafford flew separately from the team to Minnesota, and said he'll still have to self-isolate away from his family when he arrives back in Detroit Sunday night.

A win would have certainly made all that a little more worth it for Stafford, but that wasn't in the cards, as the Lions fell to the Vikings 34-20.

Stafford played pretty well given the circumstances, completing 16-straight passes at one point, but he also threw two critical interceptions in Vikings' territory and left the game early in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. He never returned to the game.

Stafford said after the game that he cleared concussion protocol and feels fine. He also said he completely understands the protocols the league has in place to play football during a worldwide pandemic. He said he would feel terrible if he were to bring the virus into the building.

"I just hate being away from my family," Stafford said after the game. "Finish a practice, finish a game, go hug my daughters, hug my wife, that's what sometimes makes it worth it for me and not being able to see them and hang with them has been tough. But there's other people dealing with the same kind of stuff I am."

For the game, Stafford finished 23-of-32 passing for 211 yards with a touchdown to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and those two interceptions to end with a 73.8 passer rating.

It was a tough week for Stafford overall, but hopefully he and his family will see some sense of normalcy soon.

Related Links

WHERE'S THE RUSH?

New Lions defensive end Everson Griffen was excited to face his former team this week. He didn't play too bad, finishing with three tackles and a pass defended. He did not record any sacks though.

In fact, the Lions only had one sack the entire game, a corner blitz from Desmond Trufant that got home. Detroit's pass rush, which was playing without defensive end Trey Flowers who was placed on IR this week, hit Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just twice all game.

Part of Detroit's lack of a consistent pass rush was due to Minnesota's ability to run the ball (275 rushing yards). That kept Detroit's defenders upfront off balance, but the lack of pass rush has still been an issue most of the season for Detroit.

Lions at Vikings Week 9 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Week 9 game in Minneapolis, MN, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 45

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warms up before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 45

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 45

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 45

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 45

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) before a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The. Detroit Lions huddle up during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 45

The. Detroit Lions huddle up during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 45

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 45

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 45

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 45

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) runs during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) celebrates after a special teams play during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 45

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) celebrates after a special teams play during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 45

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 45

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 45

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 45

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) and Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 45

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 45

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) blocks a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) blocks a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 45

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 45

Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) and .25. celebrate after blocking a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) and .25. celebrate after blocking a punt during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 45

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65), and Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 45

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Oday Aboushi (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65), and Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

INJURY REPORT

Stafford wasn't the only player the Lions had to manage from an injury perspective.

The team lost cornerback and key special teams contributor Tony McRae in the first half due to a knee injury. He had to be carted off the field, which is never a good sign.

Offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai left the game due to a foot injury and rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah left with an ankle injury.

EXTRA POINTS

  • Tight end T.J. Hockenson recorded his fifth touchdown reception of the season to lead the Lions in TDs.
  • Rookie running back D'Andre Swift rushed 13 times for 64 yards (4.9 avg.) and caught three passes for 33 yards (11.0 avg.) to total 97 scrimmage yards on the day. He became the fourth Lions player to total at least 250 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards through their first eight career games, joining Jahvid Best (2010), James Jones (1983) and Billy Sims (1980).

Related Content

news

FOUR DOWNS: Run defense struggles in loss to Vikings

Four downs following the Lions' 34-20 loss to the Vikings includes run defense, missed opportunities, blocked punts and red zone woes.
news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Minnesota

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, depth at wide receiver and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will rookie WR Quintez Cephus see playing time this week?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 9 matchup in Minnesota.
news

NOTEBOOK: Griffen looking forward to playing his former team

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Everson Griffen's first week of practice as a Lion, preparing for the Vikings and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Hockenson emerging as a key target in passing game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including T.J. Hockenson's development, Romeo Okwara's production and more.
news

Week 9 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.

Advertising