NOTEBOOK: Stafford leaves game early, but clears concussion protocol

This was certainly a trying week for Matthew Stafford, and it didn't end on a good note for the veteran quarterback. Stafford was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

Stafford couldn't take part in practice. He took part in all meetings virtually, and had to self-isolate in a hotel away from his family all week. After being removed from the list on Saturday, Stafford flew separately from the team to Minnesota, and said he'll still have to self-isolate away from his family when he arrives back in Detroit Sunday night.

A win would have certainly made all that a little more worth it for Stafford, but that wasn't in the cards, as the Lions fell to the Vikings 34-20.