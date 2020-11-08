FOUR DOWNS: Run defense struggles in loss to Vikings

FIRST DOWN: RUN DEFENSE

The Detroit Lions knew they had to limit Vikings running back Dalvin Cook Sunday to have any real chance of walking out of Minnesota with a win. I say limit, because it's hard to completely shut down a player as skilled as Cook. Unfortunately, that did not happen for the Lions' defense.

Cook rushed for 206 yards and two scores to help lead the Vikings to a 34-20 win over the Lions. Minnesota rushed for 275 yards as a team, which is the second time the Lions have allowed more than 250 rushing yards in a game (259 Week 2 vs. Green Bay) this season.

"I think first thing for me is I have to just give Minnesota credit," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after the game. "Dalvin did an unbelievable job running the ball today. I thought their o-line blocked us and we weren't able to get off those blocks and make some plays."

There were a lot of holes for Cook to run through, but he also did a terrific job gaining yards after contact. Detroit really didn't have an answer for him all game, which has to be concerning for the coaches on defense, knowing that was a big part of the game plan this week.