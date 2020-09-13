FOUR DOWNS: Lions struggle in fourth quarter in loss to Bears

SECOND DOWN: SWIFT'S DROP

Running back D’Andre Swift had an opportunity to catch a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds Sunday, but the ball slipped through his fingers. It's obviously a tough moment for the rookie, who also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the game.

Patricia walked up the tunnel after the game with his arm around Swift, telling him that many plays led up to the final score, not just his drop at the end.

Lions veteran running back Adrian Peterson said teammates were quick to console Swift at his locker after the game. Peterson said he thinks the young rookie runner will be better in the long run having gone through something like this.

"I just pulled him to the side and told him, 'Hey, it's all about how you respond to this. Don't let this get you down,'" Peterson said. "I can imagine how he feels in that situation, how he must feel. But at the end of the day, what he showed me today, is that he's going to be able to help us. He's going to win games for us going into the season.

"Just keep your head up, man. We have 15 more (games), and at the end of the day, do not let this bother you. Do not let this linger."

Stafford said he's confident Swift will turn the page rather quickly.