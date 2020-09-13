FOUR DOWNS: Lions struggle in fourth quarter in loss to Bears

Sep 13, 2020 at 06:44 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

FIRST DOWN: 4TH QUARTER STRUGGLES

The Detroit Lions have placed a huge emphasis on being able to finish football games and make plays in the fourth quarter that help separate wins from losses.

Detroit won just three of 11 games last year when winning or tied in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, that pattern reemerged Sunday, when Chicago scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to steal the win from the Lions.

"It starts with coaching, got to do a better job of coaching. That's me," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after the game. "And we have to go execute out on the field as a team. It's not all on one person. There were a lot of plays out there where a lot of guys had chances, including the coaches, to do a better job. We have to coach better and play better in those situations."

The Lions' defense allowed those 21 unanswered points after holding a 23-6 fourth quarter lead. Detroit missed a field goal in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Matthew Stafford took a bad sack and threw a costly interception into double coverage with 2:45 left in the game. Both the missed field goal and interception gave the Bears great field position to assist in their comeback.

"We just have to execute better," Stafford said after the game. "When you look at it that's the name of the game in the fourth quarter. We didn't do it enough last year and we didn't do it obviously enough today."

Lions vs. Bears Week 1 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions gather in the tunnel for starting lineups before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 43

The Detroit Lions gather in the tunnel for starting lineups before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 43

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 43

The Detroit Lions kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The defense makes a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 43

The defense makes a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
20 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
21 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) protects the ball from Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
22 / 43

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) protects the ball from Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
23 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
24 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
25 / 43

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
26 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
27 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) gets a drink against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
28 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) gets a drink against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a four-yard touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
29 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a four-yard touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 43

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs between Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
32 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs between Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
33 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
34 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) can't pull in a reception against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
35 / 43

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) can't pull in a reception against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
36 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 43

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

SECOND DOWN: SWIFT'S DROP

Running back D’Andre Swift had an opportunity to catch a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds Sunday, but the ball slipped through his fingers. It's obviously a tough moment for the rookie, who also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the game.

Patricia walked up the tunnel after the game with his arm around Swift, telling him that many plays led up to the final score, not just his drop at the end.

Lions veteran running back Adrian Peterson said teammates were quick to console Swift at his locker after the game. Peterson said he thinks the young rookie runner will be better in the long run having gone through something like this.

"I just pulled him to the side and told him, 'Hey, it's all about how you respond to this. Don't let this get you down,'" Peterson said. "I can imagine how he feels in that situation, how he must feel. But at the end of the day, what he showed me today, is that he's going to be able to help us. He's going to win games for us going into the season.

"Just keep your head up, man. We have 15 more (games), and at the end of the day, do not let this bother you. Do not let this linger."

Stafford said he's confident Swift will turn the page rather quickly.

"There's so many plays in this game that caused it to go the way that it went," Stafford said. "That's one of them. There's plays that we all wish we had back. I can't turn the ball over in the fourth quarter, there's no question about that. It's on everybody. We're all there to pick him up and go from there."

Related Links

THIRD DOWN: PETERSON'S DEBUT

One of the real positives to take from Sunday's loss for the Detroit Lions is the play of Peterson, who rushed for 93 yards on 14 carries (6.6 average) in the first game of his 14th NFL season at age 35.

The Lions signed Peterson earlier this week after he was released by Washington, and it was uncertain how much the Lions would lean on him in Week 1. It turns out they'd turn to him a lot. His 14 rushing attempts led the Lions. His first carry was 19 yards, and he had a couple nice 14-yard scampers in the fourth quarter.

"I felt good in the offense," Peterson said after the game. "Just being out there in some live action against an incredible defense, let's not take anything away from those guys."

Peterson also said there were some opportunities he left on the field that he thought could have changed the outcome of the game -- A cut here or there that could have led to bigger plays or more points.

"There are some things I need to clean up and we need to clean up as an offense," Peterson said.

FOURTH DOWN: COLLINS EJECTED

Lions veteran linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. was ejected from the game early in the second quarter after contacting an official with his helmet.

It looked like Collins was trying to demonstrate to the official how Bears running back David Montgomery lowered his helmet and used the crown of his helmet to contact him on the previous play, and in doing so, made contact with the official with his helmet, which is not allowed. The NFL rules state that a player who contacts an official is subject to ejection.

The Lions pool reporter for home games, Paula Pasche, spoke to referee Alex Kemp after the game.

"No, players are allowed to touch officials, put a hand on your shoulder, or something of that nature," Kemp said when asked if it mattered if it was intentional contact or how hard or soft the contact is.

"But unnecessary contact with a game official – it's Rule 12-3-1-E (Unnecessary physical contact with a game official. Under no circumstance is a player allowed to shove, push, or strike an official in an offensive, disrespectful, or unsportsmanlike manner. The player shall be disqualified from the game) – covers unnecessary contact to a game official. So, that's what I went with."

The officials huddled and talked it over for a bit after it happened, and gave Collins an unsportsmanlike penalty and ejected him from the game. Collins had three tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defended at the time of his ejection.

Related Content

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

NOTEBOOK: Injuries pile up in loss to Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears including injury updates, key plays and more.
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Vaitai ruled out, Golladay doubtful for Lions-Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, team captains and more.
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, left, talks with head coach Matt Nagy during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
news

Week 1 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who will be Lions' most improved player?

Tim Twentyman covers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their season opener vs. the Chicago Bears.
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Peterson excited to be back in the NFC North

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Adrian Peterson's return to the NFC North, injury updates and more.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Johnson welcomes additions to Lions' backfield

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back reps, practice squad protection and more.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 27, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NFC NORTH: 2020 season preview

Tim Twentyman previews the 2020 season for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
Bevell excited to add Peterson to running back room
news

Bevell excited to add Peterson to running back room

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is excited to reunite with running back Adrian Peterson.

Advertising