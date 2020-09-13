O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What led to Lions' loss in season opener?

Sep 13, 2020 at 06:10 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Where do you look for the answers in a football game when your team looked like a winner for 57 of the 60 minutes?

Look no farther than here:

Burning questions in the Detroit Lions' stunning 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears in the opening game at Ford Field Sunday:

The bottom line: That is all that counts – the bottom line – in a game the Lions appeared to have won, and should have won with a 23-6 lead over the Bears going into the fourth quarter.

Instead, they crumbled defensively by giving up three touchdown passes to often maligned Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who beat them for the fourth straight time.

The Lions did a lot of good things to get what appeared to be a safe 17-point lead, but they did too many things wrong in the fourth quarter.

Most obvious, and most damaging, was an interception on a third-down pass meant for wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. that put the Bears in position to drive to the winning touchdown. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw into double coverage on a throw over the middle, and the deflection gave the Bears an easy interception.

A dropped pass in the end zone by rookie running back D’Andre Swift with six seconds left kept the Lions from making a miracle comeback.

Instead of a miracle, there was the reality that the Lions still lack the ability to close out games when they have the lead in the fourth quarter.

Lions vs. Bears Week 1 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 1 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions gather in the tunnel for starting lineups before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 43

The Detroit Lions gather in the tunnel for starting lineups before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 43

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 43

The Detroit Lions kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The defense makes a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 43

The defense makes a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
20 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
21 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) is defended by Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) protects the ball from Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
22 / 43

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) protects the ball from Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
23 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
24 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws under pressure from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Christian Jones (52) in the first half of an NFL football game against the in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
25 / 43

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sidelines in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
26 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs after a catch in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
27 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) gets a drink against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
28 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) gets a drink against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a four-yard touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
29 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a four-yard touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 43

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs between Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
32 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs between Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) and cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.
33 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Detroit.

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
34 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws against the Chicago Bears in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) can't pull in a reception against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
35 / 43

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) can't pull in a reception against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
36 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 43

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 43

during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52), Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25), and Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Strategy question: The decision to have Matt Prater attempt a 55-yard field goal with 4:08 left was questionable, with the Lions holding a 23-13 lead. The kick was wide right, giving the Bears possession with a short field to drive to the go-ahead touchdown.

Head coach Matt Patricia defended his decision, saying he has faith in Prater as a long-range kicker.

"I have all the confidence in the world in him," Patricia said. "I really do."

A punt would have made it a longer driver for the Bears. However, the way the Bears were moving the ball in the fourth quarter, it might not have made any difference.

Quiet zone: There were a lot of questions about the effect of playing Sunday's game without fans. As Stafford said, it was different in a lot of ways – even during the TV timeouts.

"They seemed to last forever," he said.

But to use them as a reason for the loss is a very long stretch. The Lions were 0-6 at Ford Field last year.

Adrian Peterson: The loss did not lessen what Peterson accomplished in his first game as a Lion, but it certainly took away the glow of what could have been one of the feel-good stories of Week 1.

Peterson had 13 carries for 93 yards, and three catches for 21 yards.

"I was ready," he said. "I was up to bat when I was needed. That's what I'm about."

Related Content

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford ready to produce

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) drops back to pass during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Lake Forest, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Pool photo via AP)
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky sounded like winning the job as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback was more a team victory than a personal accomplishment.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2020 season preview

Mike O'Hara previews the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.
Quarterback David Blough
news

O'HARA: Blough benefitting from spending a full offseason with Lions

Getting down to basics with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and QBs coach Sean Ryan this offseason was invaluable for second-year quarterback David Blough.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

Stafford talks UGA donation, preparing for regular season

Quarterback Matthew Stafford talked to reporters Friday about his $1.5 million pledge to the University of Georgia and how he's preparing for the start of the regular season.
Detroit Lions defensive end William Gay (79) in action during the Lions 41-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on September 7, 1980 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
news

Where are they now: William Gay

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend William Gay.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field following his first regular season win as a NFL head coach following a NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Top 10 Lions games from the past 10 years

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what he thinks are the top 10 Detroit Lions games from the past 10 years.
Detroit Lions running back Dexter Bussey (24) heads for the goal line to score on a 15-yard touchdown run during the Lions 41-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on September 7, 1980 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
news

Where are they now: Dexter Bussey 

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Dexter Bussey.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift (7) carries the ball as he gets around Auburn defensive back Daniel Thomas (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

O'HARA: Lions running backs bring balance & production to offense

Head coach Matt Patricia likes the multiple options the Detroit Lions could get from an upgraded running game this season.
O'HARA: Top 10 Lions plays from the past 10 years
news

O'HARA: Top 10 Lions plays from the past 10 years

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what he thinks are the top 10 Detroit Lions plays from the past 10 years.
Where are they now: Jason Hanson
news

Where are they now: Jason Hanson

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Jason Hanson.

Advertising