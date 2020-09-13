O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What led to Lions' loss in season opener?

Where do you look for the answers in a football game when your team looked like a winner for 57 of the 60 minutes?

Look no farther than here:

Burning questions in the Detroit Lions' stunning 27-23 loss to the Chicago Bears in the opening game at Ford Field Sunday:

The bottom line: That is all that counts – the bottom line – in a game the Lions appeared to have won, and should have won with a 23-6 lead over the Bears going into the fourth quarter.

Instead, they crumbled defensively by giving up three touchdown passes to often maligned Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who beat them for the fourth straight time.

The Lions did a lot of good things to get what appeared to be a safe 17-point lead, but they did too many things wrong in the fourth quarter.

Most obvious, and most damaging, was an interception on a third-down pass meant for wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. that put the Bears in position to drive to the winning touchdown. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw into double coverage on a throw over the middle, and the deflection gave the Bears an easy interception.

A dropped pass in the end zone by rookie running back D’Andre Swift with six seconds left kept the Lions from making a miracle comeback.