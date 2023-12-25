O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How the Lions stayed the course to clinch division

"It feels incredible," Campbell said in a postgame interview with 97.1. "When you set out on a mission like we did, you feel like this is what you believe in, this is what it takes.

"You've got to acquire the right people, the right coaches, the right personnel department, the right players.

"And it all falls into place. And all the hard work that really started three years ago has come to fruition."

This week's Monday Countdown looks at Sunday's game as a microcosm of how the Lions have reached this position. There were ups and downs, as there is in every game, but they were more pronounced because of what was at stake for the Lions and Vikings.

There's a look at two players who stood out on both sides – offense and defense – and takeaways on offense, defense, what's trending and the bottom line.