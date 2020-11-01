NOTEBOOK: Golladay leaves game with hip injury

The Lions lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a hip injury in the third quarter in their 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, and the fourth-year veteran did not return to the game. The severity of the injury is unknown.

Golladay entered the contest as Detroit's leading receiver on the year with 338 receiving yards, despite missing the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury. Golladay was looking for his third straight game with 100 receiving yards Sunday, but Indianapolis did a nice job early on containing him, and he was held without a catch on four targets before the injury.

The injury put the Lions a bit shorthanded at receiver with rookie Quintez Cephus being a healthy scratch. Veteran Marvin Hall was forced into extra duty and finished with 113 yards on four receptions, including a 73 yarder in the fourth quarter to set up Detroit's last touchdown. It was a nice job of stepping up when needed for Hall.

But missing Golladay for any extended period of time will be a big blow for Detroit's offense. His 16.9 yards per reception coming into Sunday was third best among the league's receivers. He's Detroit's best deep threat.