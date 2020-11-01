FOUR DOWNS: Defense takes a step back in loss to Colts

FIRST DOWN: DEFENSIVE SETBACK

The Detroit Lions won back-to-back games the previous two weeks, in large part, because of the efforts of their defense. The Lions held both Jacksonville and Atlanta under 100 rushing yards, and ramped up the pressure on Gardner Minshew and Matt Ryan in the pass rush.

Detroit couldn't keep that momentum going on defense Sunday in a 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The 366 yards of offense for the Colts Sunday was above their season average, and the 119 rushing yards they racked up were the most the Lions have allowed since Week 4. The Colts converted 50 percent of their third downs (7-of-14) and were a perfect 3-for-3 scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

Detroit's defense had two sacks, but one was wiped out by a personal foul penalty on defensive tackle Danny Shelton after he sacked Colts quarterback Philip Rivers in the second quarter. Instead of the sack leading to a punt on fourth down, the personal foul penalty resulted in a first down. Indy scored three plays later. Detroit was later called for pass interference inside their 5-yard line on a 3rd and long that also led to a touchdown.

Detroit's defenders got to Rivers just four times in the game for hits, and they didn't create a turnover.

Detroit's offense not being able to sustain drives in the first half certainly didn't help the defense out, but overall, Sunday was a step back for the Lions' defense against an offense that didn't rank better than 15th in any major statistical category coming in.