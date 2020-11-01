O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How turnovers & penalties hurt Lions

Question: How much did the turnovers and penalties hurt the Lions?

Answer: The Lions certainly helped them, but the Colts did enough on their own to win.

One penalty -- among many -- that hurt the Lions was on a third-down sack by defensive tackle Danny Shelton in the first half that would have forced the Colts to punt. But Shelton was flagged for a personal foul on the play. The 15-yard penalty gave the Colts a first down. Three plays later they had a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.

There was more to come.

Late in the third quarter, quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbled on a sack. The Colts recovered and converted it into a touchdown early in the fourth quarter that increased their lead to 28-14.