O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining six games

It's been a thrill ride of a season so far for Detroit, right up to a Week 11 rally that beat the Chicago Bears when the Lions managed to overcome three turnovers by quarterback Jared Goff in what many considered a sports miracle.
There was no miracle at Ford Field in the Lions' 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. Goff lost three fumbles, and one of them was returned for a touchdown.
It was a bad day all around, not just for Goff. The Lions' defense didn't get a sack – again. Head coach Dan Campbell made a questionable decision to go for a fake punt in the third quarter.
This week's Monday Countdown looks at four items that arose in Thursday's game. There is also a look at the six remaining opponents in the Lions' bid to make the playoffs.
We start with Campbell, and the status of his team:
1. Time to panic? Campbell acknowledged that his team was outplayed, but he did not go further than that in his postgame assessment.
"It wasn't good enough out there, but I'm not panicked," Campbell said. "We got the right guys here. We know how to play. We have to clean some things up.
"We'll have six to go when we get back. The fight's on. Whoever thinks this is going to be some kind of cruise control ... we're going to have to fight and scratch and claw for everything. That's the type of team we are. That's where we're at."
2. Bad call: Campbell admitted he made a mistake in going for a fake punt at the Lions' 23 in the third quarter. A running play failed to gain.
"That's a bad call on me," he said.
3. Turnovers: The Lions have 23 sacks, and 18 of those came in three games. They've also struggled to generate turnovers consistently.
"We've got to find a way to get takeaways," Campbell said. "Let's start there."
4. Target on their back: Goff was asked after Thursday's game if he thought teams were targeting the Lions because of their record and the fact that they're leading the NFC North.
"We've had some success up until this point," he said. "Teams are going to give us their best shot. We're leading our division.
"We're still hunting a whole lot. We're hunting, first of all, our division."
5. The final 6 rankings: The Lions' last six opponents, how they rank and the Lions formula for beating them.
Week 13 at Saints
Derek Carr has been steady in keeping the Saints in the NFC South race.
Final 6 rank: 3.
Lions' win formula: Score early and keep the pedal down.
Week 14 at Bears
Justin Fields has made the Bears fun to watch – and better.
Final 6 rank: 6.
Lions' win formula: Keep Fields under control – and don't commit turnovers.
View photos from the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Week 12 game at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 23 in Detroit, MI.
Week 15 vs. Broncos
Russell Wilson looks and plays like he's young again.
Final 6 rank: 2.
Lions' win formula: It all revolves around Wilson. Don't let him roam – if possible.
Week 16 at Vikings
They can make the playoffs if they win their remaining games.
Final 6 rank: 4, away from home.
Lions' win formula: Get after the quarterback.
Week 17 at Cowboys
They have a team that is living up to its hype.
Final 6: rank: 1.
Lions' win formula: Score. It's the only way they can win.
Week 18 vs. Vikings
Quarterback issues still can hurt them in a game that could decide playoff berths.
Final 6 ranking: 5, at home.
Lions' win formula: No fumbles, no interceptions and no sacks.