O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining six games

Nov 27, 2023 at 11:40 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

It's been a thrill ride of a season so far for Detroit, right up to a Week 11 rally that beat the Chicago Bears when the Lions managed to overcome three turnovers by quarterback Jared Goff in what many considered a sports miracle.

There was no miracle at Ford Field in the Lions' 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day. Goff lost three fumbles, and one of them was returned for a touchdown.

It was a bad day all around, not just for Goff. The Lions' defense didn't get a sack – again. Head coach Dan Campbell made a questionable decision to go for a fake punt in the third quarter.

This week's Monday Countdown looks at four items that arose in Thursday's game. There is also a look at the six remaining opponents in the Lions' bid to make the playoffs.

We start with Campbell, and the status of his team:

1. Time to panic? Campbell acknowledged that his team was outplayed, but he did not go further than that in his postgame assessment.

"It wasn't good enough out there, but I'm not panicked," Campbell said. "We got the right guys here. We know how to play. We have to clean some things up.

"We'll have six to go when we get back. The fight's on. Whoever thinks this is going to be some kind of cruise control ... we're going to have to fight and scratch and claw for everything. That's the type of team we are. That's where we're at."

2. Bad call: Campbell admitted he made a mistake in going for a fake punt at the Lions' 23 in the third quarter. A running play failed to gain.

"That's a bad call on me," he said.

3. Turnovers: The Lions have 23 sacks, and 18 of those came in three games. They've also struggled to generate turnovers consistently.

"We've got to find a way to get takeaways," Campbell said. "Let's start there."

Related Links

4. Target on their back: Goff was asked after Thursday's game if he thought teams were targeting the Lions because of their record and the fact that they're leading the NFC North.

"We've had some success up until this point," he said. "Teams are going to give us their best shot. We're leading our division.

"We're still hunting a whole lot. We're hunting, first of all, our division."

5. The final 6 rankings: The Lions' last six opponents, how they rank and the Lions formula for beating them.

Week 13 at Saints

Derek Carr has been steady in keeping the Saints in the NFC South race.

Final 6 rank: 3.

Lions' win formula: Score early and keep the pedal down.

Week 14 at Bears

Justin Fields has made the Bears fun to watch – and better.

Final 6 rank: 6.

Lions' win formula: Keep Fields under control – and don't commit turnovers.

Lions vs. Packers Week 12 photos

View photos from the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Week 12 game at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 23 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

The Detroit Lions huddle up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 98

The Detroit Lions huddle up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions Tight Ends coach Steve Heiden, and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions Tight Ends coach Steve Heiden, and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 98

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 98

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 98

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 98

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 98

during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 98

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 98

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 98

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 98

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 98

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 98

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 98

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 98

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 98

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 98

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 98

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 98

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 98

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores on a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 98

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores on a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Week 15 vs. Broncos

Russell Wilson looks and plays like he's young again.

Final 6 rank: 2.

Lions' win formula: It all revolves around Wilson. Don't let him roam – if possible.

Week 16 at Vikings

They can make the playoffs if they win their remaining games.

Final 6 rank: 4, away from home.

Lions' win formula: Get after the quarterback.

Week 17 at Cowboys

They have a team that is living up to its hype.

Final 6: rank: 1.

Lions' win formula: Score. It's the only way they can win.

Week 18 vs. Vikings

Quarterback issues still can hurt them in a game that could decide playoff berths.

Final 6 ranking: 5, at home.

Lions' win formula: No fumbles, no interceptions and no sacks.

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations 

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 12 PREVIEW: Lions-Packers facing quick turnaround for Thanksgiving division matchup

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 12 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers including preparing on a short week, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 31-26 victory over the Chicago Bears. 
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What Sunday's comeback win says about the Lions

This week's Monday Countdown looks at how the Detroit Lions made their comeback in the last 2:59 after digging a deep hole with their own misplays.
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 11 PREVIEW: Lions preparing for second division matchup of the season

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 11 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears including preparing for an important division matchup, three keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

O'HARA'S WEEK 10 PREVIEW: Lions look to keep rolling as they return from bye

Mike O'Hara previews the Lions' Week 10 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers including getting back to work following the bye, two keys for Detroit and more.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

This week's Monday Countdown looks at the final nine games, and the Detroit Lions' win formula for each game. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 26-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 8 

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
