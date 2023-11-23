NOTEBOOK: Goff addresses turnovers: 'It's my job to take care of the football'

For a second straight week Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff turned the ball over three times.
The difference is last week his three interceptions didn't end up costing the Lions in a come-from-behind win over Chicago.
On Thursday, his three fumbles contributed to a 29-22 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. The loss dropped the Lions to 8-3 on the season.
There wasn't much Goff could do about the two where his arm was hit right as he was trying to throw a pass. On the first fumble the ball was knocked out of Goff's hand by Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary right as his arm was about to come forward. The Packers picked it up and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. It was a big play in the game.
He was hit and lost the ball another time when he was trying to throw on fourth down. Again, that's not all on Goff.
The one Goff really lamented after the game was the scramble in the first quarter where he didn't tuck it and defensive tackle Karl Brooks was able to separate him from the ball from behind.
"No rhyme or reason," Goff said after the game for his six turnovers the last three games. "I tend to look at them individually and see what I could have done better and sometimes there's an answer and sometimes there isn't. But overall, yeah, it's my job to take care of the football and I have to do a good job of it."
Goff finished Thursday's game completing 29-of-44 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 103.6 rating. The Packers scored just once on Goff's three fumbles, but that's an area he has to clean up moving forward. The Lions can't expect to turn the ball over the way they have lately and win games moving forward.
View photos from the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Week 12 game at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 23 in Detroit, MI.
SECOND-HALF DRIVE
Kind of an odd stat line was finally broken by the Lions' offense Thursday. Detroit's been so good offensively all season, ranking in the top five in both passing and rushing coming into Thursday's game, it was a little weird they were the only team in the NFL that was scoreless on their first possession of the second half all season.
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson finally broke the scoreless streak by taking their first possession of the third quarter 72 yards in seven plays capped off by a David Montgomery six-yard touchdown run.
50, 500 & 5
Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta keeps making history. LaPorta finished with five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in defeat. That now gives him 55 receptions on the year for 539 yards and five touchdowns.
LaPorta is just the second tight end in NFL history along with Eagles TE Keith Jackson (1988) to record at least 50 receptions, 500 yards and five touchdowns through their first 11 career games.
LaPorta is turning out to be not only one of the best rookie tight ends in the NFL but one of the best overall at his position.
EXTRA POINT
Montgomery recorded his ninth rushing touchdown of the season in just his eighth game.