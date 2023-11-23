NOTEBOOK: Goff addresses turnovers: 'It's my job to take care of the football'

Nov 23, 2023 at 06:03 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

For a second straight week Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff turned the ball over three times.

The difference is last week his three interceptions didn't end up costing the Lions in a come-from-behind win over Chicago.

On Thursday, his three fumbles contributed to a 29-22 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving. The loss dropped the Lions to 8-3 on the season.

There wasn't much Goff could do about the two where his arm was hit right as he was trying to throw a pass. On the first fumble the ball was knocked out of Goff's hand by Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary right as his arm was about to come forward. The Packers picked it up and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. It was a big play in the game.

He was hit and lost the ball another time when he was trying to throw on fourth down. Again, that's not all on Goff.

The one Goff really lamented after the game was the scramble in the first quarter where he didn't tuck it and defensive tackle Karl Brooks was able to separate him from the ball from behind.

"No rhyme or reason," Goff said after the game for his six turnovers the last three games. "I tend to look at them individually and see what I could have done better and sometimes there's an answer and sometimes there isn't. But overall, yeah, it's my job to take care of the football and I have to do a good job of it."

Goff finished Thursday's game completing 29-of-44 passes for 332 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 103.6 rating. The Packers scored just once on Goff's three fumbles, but that's an area he has to clean up moving forward. The Lions can't expect to turn the ball over the way they have lately and win games moving forward.

Lions vs. Packers Week 12 photos

View photos from the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Week 12 game at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 23 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) in the locker room before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) warms up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

The Detroit Lions huddle up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
The Detroit Lions huddle up before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions Tight Ends coach Steve Heiden, and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions Tight Ends coach Steve Heiden, and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (90), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores on a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores on a two-point conversion during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on November 23, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

SECOND-HALF DRIVE

Kind of an odd stat line was finally broken by the Lions' offense Thursday. Detroit's been so good offensively all season, ranking in the top five in both passing and rushing coming into Thursday's game, it was a little weird they were the only team in the NFL that was scoreless on their first possession of the second half all season.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson finally broke the scoreless streak by taking their first possession of the third quarter 72 yards in seven plays capped off by a David Montgomery six-yard touchdown run.

50, 500 & 5

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta keeps making history. LaPorta finished with five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in defeat. That now gives him 55 receptions on the year for 539 yards and five touchdowns.

LaPorta is just the second tight end in NFL history along with Eagles TE Keith Jackson (1988) to record at least 50 receptions, 500 yards and five touchdowns through their first 11 career games.

LaPorta is turning out to be not only one of the best rookie tight ends in the NFL but one of the best overall at his position.

EXTRA POINT

Montgomery recorded his ninth rushing touchdown of the season in just his eighth game.

