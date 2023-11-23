NOTEBOOK: Goff addresses turnovers: 'It's my job to take care of the football'

SECOND-HALF DRIVE

Kind of an odd stat line was finally broken by the Lions' offense Thursday. Detroit's been so good offensively all season, ranking in the top five in both passing and rushing coming into Thursday's game, it was a little weird they were the only team in the NFL that was scoreless on their first possession of the second half all season.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson finally broke the scoreless streak by taking their first possession of the third quarter 72 yards in seven plays capped off by a David Montgomery six-yard touchdown run.

50, 500 & 5

Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta keeps making history. LaPorta finished with five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in defeat. That now gives him 55 receptions on the year for 539 yards and five touchdowns.

LaPorta is just the second tight end in NFL history along with Eagles TE Keith Jackson (1988) to record at least 50 receptions, 500 yards and five touchdowns through their first 11 career games.

LaPorta is turning out to be not only one of the best rookie tight ends in the NFL but one of the best overall at his position.

EXTRA POINT