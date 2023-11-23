FOUR DOWNS: Lions lost battle at line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball vs. Packers

SECOND DOWN: FAKE PUNT

Campbell has an aggressive mentality on fourth down that's led to some key moments in victories, but with that approach fans have to take the bad with the good.

In Detroit's Week 1 win over Kansas City, Campbell faked a punt on their second possession of the game on a 4th and 2 at Detroit's 17-yard line on a direct snap to the upback Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Reeves-Maybin gained three yards and a first down. The Lions drove all the way down the field and finished the drive on a Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown nine-yard touchdown.

Campbell tried a similar fake Thursday at the Detroit 23-yard line that didn't work. It was 4th and 4 and the direct snap to Reeves-Maybin this time went for no gain. The Lions turned it over, putting their defense in a bad spot. Green Bay scored three plays later on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Love to wide receiver Christian Watson.

"Bad call," Campbell said. "I shouldn't have done that to those guys. Bad call."

Goff defended Campbell after the game saying the team has a ton of confidence in Campbell making that call and it's on the players to have his back and make up for the rare time he makes the call and it doesn't work. The Lions were 7-of-8 converting fake punts in the Campbell era coming into Thursday.