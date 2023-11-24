TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations 

Nov 24, 2023 at 07:09 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Gambling man: The Lions entered Thanksgiving 7-for-8 on fake punts since Dan Campbell arrived in Detroit in 2021. The only failed attempt was due to a dropped pass. They converted one inside their own 20-yard line Week 1 vs. Kansas City that helped them win that contest.

Campbell tried a similar strategy in the third quarter Thursday at Detroit's 23-yard line but this time the Lions came up short. The Packers turned the failed attempt into a touchdown. Campbell is an aggressive coach and with that you have to take the good with the bad.

"Yeah, look, that's a bad call on me, that's a bad call," Campbell said after the game. "I shouldn't have done that to those guys. That's a bad call." – Tim Twentyman

On the ground: The Lions won the battle of the running game – in stats, anyway – but they didn't get anything out of it. The Lions had 140 yards on 31 carries while the Packers carried 22 times for 109 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Williams making plays: He didn't record a touchdown like he did last week vs. Chicago but second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams looks comfortable and we're starting to see consistent playmaking from him week to week. He had a 38-yard catch and run vs. the Packers and finished with 51 receiving yards on two catches. – Tim Twentyman

Hands off: It seemed like there was a second line to protect Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Love completed 22 of 32 passes for 268 yards and three TDs. The Lions did not have a sack and had just three tackles for loss. – Mike O'Hara

Tackle play: We've gotten so used to right tackle Penei Sewell and left tackle Taylor Decker getting the better of the players that line up across from them that it stands out when they don't. Thursday wasn't the best game for the Lions upfront as Sewell and Decker weren't their dominant selves. This is the NFL and the other guys get paid too. It just shows how good Decker and Sewell are that when they give up sacks or pressures it stands out. – Tim Twentyman

Ball control: The Lions had it but couldn't do anything with it because of the three turnovers they had. The Lions had a 25-17 edge over the Packers in first downs and 464 to 377 in yards gained. – Mike O'Hara

Passing touchdowns: Playing cornerback in the NFL might be the second hardest job outside of playing quarterback. Most of the time it's one-on-one on an island. It's a tough business and it's been tough for Lions veteran cornerback Jerry Jacobs the last couple weeks.

He gave up a long touchdown to Chicago's D.J. Moore last week and was a step behind Packers wide receiver Christian Watson on what would end up being Green Bay's winning touchdown Thursday. Jacobs has been credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing six touchdowns in his coverage area this season. – Tim Twentyman

Offense keeps rolling: The turnovers and failed fourth downs ultimately cost the Lions on Thanksgiving but the offense moved the football and continued to churn up yards. They produced 464 total yards against the Packers and have 4,460 total net yards through the first 11 games of the season, the third most they've produced through the first 11 games of any season.

After 140 rushing yards were added to their total Thursday, they now have 1,500 through the first 11 games of a season for the first time since 1998. – Tim Twentyman

