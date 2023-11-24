TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations 

Passing touchdowns: Playing cornerback in the NFL might be the second hardest job outside of playing quarterback. Most of the time it's one-on-one on an island. It's a tough business and it's been tough for Lions veteran cornerback Jerry Jacobs the last couple weeks.

He gave up a long touchdown to Chicago's D.J. Moore last week and was a step behind Packers wide receiver Christian Watson on what would end up being Green Bay's winning touchdown Thursday. Jacobs has been credited by Pro Football Focus with allowing six touchdowns in his coverage area this season. – Tim Twentyman

Offense keeps rolling: The turnovers and failed fourth downs ultimately cost the Lions on Thanksgiving but the offense moved the football and continued to churn up yards. They produced 464 total yards against the Packers and have 4,460 total net yards through the first 11 games of the season, the third most they've produced through the first 11 games of any season.