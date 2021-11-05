TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed

3. Tight end T.J. Hockenson

Detroit's leading pass catcher through eight games, Hockenson's 48 receptions are tied with Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for the eighth most in the NFL, and are just one behind Kansas City's Travis Kelce (49) for the NFL lead among tight ends. His 448 receiving yards are fifth most among tight ends behind only Kelce (560), Mark Andrews (516), Kyle Pitts (484) and Mike Gesicki (475).

Hockenson only has two touchdown catches and none since Week 2, so the Lions have to find ways to get their best receiving threat more opportunities in the red zone the second half of the season.

4. Safety Tracy Walker

Walker is second on the Lions with 44 total tackles and has consistently been Detroit's top defensive performer week in and week out.

Walker is a pretty sure tackler (four missed tackles) and has really improved the coverage aspect of his game in his fourth year. Opponents are completing just 38.5 percent of the passes thrown in his coverage area (5-for-13) for less than 100 yards with just one touchdown, per Pro Football Focus statistics.