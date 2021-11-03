TWENTYMAN: 5 areas to improve

3. WIDE RECEIVER PRODUCTION

There were question marks surrounding Detroit's receiving corps dating back to the spring and it only intensified when Breshad Perriman, who was signed to be Detroit's No. 2 receiver behind Tyrell Williams, had an unproductive training camp and preseason and was ultimately released.

Williams suffered a concussion Week 1 that hasn't allowed him to return to action, so Detroit's been down to their reserve options, and unsurprisingly, the production has been inconsistent.

Seven Lions receivers have combined to catch 83 passes for 923 yards and just four touchdowns in eight games. To put that in a little bit of context, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has 63 grabs for 924 yards and 10 touchdowns on his own to lead the league in two of the three categories (yards and touchdowns).

Detroit's coming off a game against the Eagles last Sunday where only rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a pass from the wide receiver position.

Campbell said the Lions will try to get St. Brown, who has 27 catches and 250 yards with no touchdowns on the year, more involved moving forward. Hopefully Williams is able to make it back sometime in the second half of the season, which would help, but the Lions need a lot more from that unit overall.

4. RUSHING OFFENSE

The run game was something Campbell thought would be a strength of the offense heading into the season. It was pretty good to begin the year, but opponents have loaded up on the run because of Detroit's deficiencies in the pass game, and it's started to have an effect on the Lions' ability to run the ball consistently.

Through eight games, Detroit's averaging 93.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL. The fact that Detroit has trailed by double digits in the second half of all but one contest this year and has subsequently had to abandon the run for long stretches trying to get back into game is a contributing factor, but Detroit's failed to reach 100 rushing yards in half of their games this year.