TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who make sense for Lions in first round

The NFL Draft is fast approaching, and GM Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions have a lot of capital to improve their football team by the end of the weekend.

The Lions have nine total picks, two in each of the first two rounds and five in the top 81. Holmes has the picks to move up if he wants, he can stay put at No. 6 and No. 18 and take two really quality players, or he could decide to move back and stockpile more assets. The work he did in free agency improving the defense in particular will allow him to trust his board and not have to reach to fill holes. Detroit is in a good spot heading into the draft.

Here's a look at 10 players who make sense for the Lions in the first round:

1. EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

A three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, Anderson might be the cleanest prospect in the class mixing terrific athletic traits with a lot of production. Anderson recorded 62.0 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks in 41 career games. If the Lions walk away with the top pass rusher in two straight drafts that's a huge win for Holmes. It would give the Lions bookend playmakers on the edge for the next four or five years.

2. DT Jalen Carter, Georgia