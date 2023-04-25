How to watch and follow the 2023 NFL Draft

The 88th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. This year's festivities will take place in the home city of the defending Super Bowl champions, Kansas City, Missouri, before heading to downtown Detroit in 2024. DetroitLions.com has you covered on all things surrounding the nine picks the Lions are set to make this weekend. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2023 NFL Draft:

When

Round 1 : Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT

: Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. EDT

: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. EDT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. EDT

TV Coverage

All three days of the 2023 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:

ABC

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

NFL Network

Lions Draft Picks

Tim Twentyman details each pick the Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions LIVE

Join us for Detroit Lions LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. See and hear from GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara leading up to the start of the draft, with more special guests joining Dannie Rogers, who will be on-site at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. Detroit Lions LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, Facebook page, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Detroit Lions LIVE will return to the airwaves at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1. Some of the newest Detroit Lions will join host Dannie Rogers, and Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara will break the entire weekend down as the 2023 NFL Draft comes to a close. Detroit Lions LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft Recap will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, Facebook page, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Video & Analysis