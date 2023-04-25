How to watch and follow the 2023 NFL Draft

The 88th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. This year's festivities will take place in the home city of the defending Super Bowl champions, Kansas City, Missouri, before heading to downtown Detroit in 2024. DetroitLions.com has you covered on all things surrounding the nine picks the Lions are set to make this weekend. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2023 NFL Draft:
When
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. EDT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m. EDT
TV Coverage
All three days of the 2023 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
- NFL Network
Lions Draft Picks
Tim Twentyman details each pick the Lions have in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Detroit Lions LIVE
Join us for Detroit Lions LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. See and hear from GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell, Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara leading up to the start of the draft, with more special guests joining Dannie Rogers, who will be on-site at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. Detroit Lions LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, Facebook page, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Detroit Lions LIVE will return to the airwaves at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1. Some of the newest Detroit Lions will join host Dannie Rogers, and Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara will break the entire weekend down as the 2023 NFL Draft comes to a close. Detroit Lions LIVE: 2023 NFL Draft Recap will be streamed on the Lions' YouTube channel, Facebook page, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Video & Analysis
GM Brad Holmes is expected to meet with the media at the end of each day of the draft. Holmes spoke with reporters for his pre-draft press conference last Thursday.
Tim Twentyman was joined by NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and NBC Sports' Connor Rogers to talk all things 2023 NFL Draft on the latest episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast. Tune in for expert analysis and a full preview of what the Lions could do when on the clock this weekend, as well as Lions safety Kerby Joseph breaking down his teammates from Illinois, including top cornerback prospect Devon Witherspoon!
Draft Tracker
Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with important information about each of the newest Lions including highlights, analysis and photos. The Detroit Lions Mobile App will also feature an NFL Draft takeover with content and free-to-play trivia.
Games
Lions Draft Trivia: Answer Lions and NFL Draft related trivia questions to earn your chance to win Lions autographed items! Trivia can be found on the home screen of the Detroit Lions Mobile App, and runs every day between Tuesday, April 25 and Thursday, April 27, with a new set of 10 questions each day.
Social Media
Get the latest Detroit Lions news by following the team on all the following social media channels: