O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: New picks for Lions at 2 & 32

26. Tennessee Titans, 12-5:

Status: Titans' offense could use a receiver.

Pick: WR George Pickens, Georgia.

Mock 1 pick: Pickens. No change.

27. Tampa Bay Bucs, 13-4:

Status: Rebuilding at the top, with Tom Brady's retirement. Forget finding another one just like him, but there's a good receiver who's been on the board too long.

Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State.

Mock 1 pick: DL Logan Hall, Houston.

28. Green Bay Packers, 13-4:

Status: The defense showed some cracks late in the season.

Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia.

Mock 1 pick: Wyatt. No change.

29. Miami Dolphins, from 49ers, 10-7:

Status: A tumultuous offseason for the Dolphins, to say the least. Solid defenders are still on the board.

Pick: DL Logan Hall, Houston.

Mock 1 pick: DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M.

30. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-5:

Status: It must be tempting for the Chiefs to add another skilled player to the offense, but the defense needs immediate help.

Pick: Edge rusher George Karlaftis, Purdue.

Mock 1 pick: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida.

31. Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7:

Status: No discussion needed on where the Bengals' offseason focus should be. It's protection for QB Joe Burrow.

Pick: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan.

Mock 1 pick: Raimann. No change.

32. Detroit Lions, from Rams, 12-5:

Status: Options are available with the last pick in the first round.

An obvious one is a trade. The last chance to apply the fifth-year option is one reason for a team to move up. The Lions are likely to get offers, and as GM Brad Holmes said about the second pick overall, the Lions are open for business.

Wide receiver is a major need for the Lions, but this year's talent pool isn't quite as deep or star studded as last year's.

Quarterbacks were on display in the Senior Bowl, and one who showed potential is still on the board. He fits the Lions' rebuilding program.

Pick: QB Malik Willis, Liberty. He's lacking in size at 6 feet, 221 pounds, but he's athletic with a live arm.