5 things to watch: 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

3. Can Kyle Hamilton make a case at No. 2?

The Notre Dame safety has terrific size (6-4, 220), length and range. He's the kind of hybrid defender NFL teams love to employ these days. He's expected to test really well this week and start to make a case for being the best pure player in this class.

The Lions have a big need at safety, and they put a lot on their safeties in Aaron Glenn's defense. Will Hamilton put himself into the mix at No. 2 with a good week in Indy?

4. Wide receiver shuffle

This isn't as stout a wide receiver class as last year, when three players went in the Top 10 picks, but it's still a pretty good class deep with talent.

The Lions are obviously on the lookout to add to that room this offseason. Lions receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said at the Senior Bowl he'd like the team to sign a free agent receiver and potentially draft two more to increase competition.