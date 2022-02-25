MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Hutchinson the popular pick at No. 2, but No. 32 is more split

Feb 25, 2022 at 08:42 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The most recent round of mock drafts have dropped, and the popular consensus for the Detroit Lions at No. 2 is Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, with a couple mocks going Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton or Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Things aren't as agreeable with Detroit's No. 32 pick. The mocks range from quarterback to receiver to linebacker to safety and defensive line.

Here's a look at some of the most current mock drafts around the league:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media analyst

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Hutchinson is a natural fit for the Lions as they continue their rebuild. He is my top-rated player in the draft.

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (No. 32)

Why: The Lions could look for a QB here, but Davis would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit.

Jeremiah’s full mock

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Keeping the winner of the 2021 Ted Hendricks (top DE) and Lombardi (top lineman) Awards in Michigan will, of course, help the team's pass rush. Hutchinson's toughness against the run and football intelligence, however, also played big roles in making him the Heisman Trophy runner-up and a top-five prospect.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 32)

Why: In my opinion, Ridder played well enough for the Bearcats and at the Senior Bowl to earn a top-50 grade. The Lions could select Ridder to eventually take over for Jared Goff, or they could trade this pick to a different team looking to land a future starting QB whose contract will include a fifth-year option.

Reuter’s full mock

2022 NFL Combine preview: Wide receiver photos

View photos of the wide receiver prospects who were invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs a route against Minnesota in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
1 / 40

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs a route against Minnesota in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ohio State won 45-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team wide receiver Calvin Austin III, of Memphis, returns the opening kickoff in the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
2 / 40

American Team wide receiver Calvin Austin III, of Memphis, returns the opening kickoff in the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during the third quarter of an NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 40

National Team wide receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers (18) runs the ball after a catch during the third quarter of an NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team wide receiver Velus Jones, Jr. of Tennessee (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
4 / 40

American Team wide receiver Velus Jones, Jr. of Tennessee (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team wide receiver Dai' Jean Dixon runs after a catch against the National Team during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
5 / 40

American Team wide receiver Dai' Jean Dixon runs after a catch against the National Team during the first half of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team wide receiver Braylon Sanders of Ole Miss (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 40

National Team wide receiver Braylon Sanders of Ole Miss (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East wide receiver Charleston Rambo, of Miami (FL), (11) in action against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
7 / 40

East wide receiver Charleston Rambo, of Miami (FL), (11) in action against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 40

National Team wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East wide receiver Josh Johnson, of Tulsa, (84) runs the ball up the field against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
9 / 40

East wide receiver Josh Johnson, of Tulsa, (84) runs the ball up the field against the West during the East West Shrine Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team wide receiver Dontario Drummond of Mississippi runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
10 / 40

American Team wide receiver Dontario Drummond of Mississippi runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs a route during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
11 / 40

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs a route during the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won, 27-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton advances the ball after a catch during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
12 / 40

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton advances the ball after a catch during the first half of the Big 12 Championship NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) runs the ball during the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
13 / 40

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) runs the ball during the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2022
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) runs after the catch during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
14 / 40

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Johnny Johnson III (3) runs after the catch during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
15 / 40

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks (16) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) runs a route during the NCAA college football game against the San Deigo State Aztecs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Carson, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)
16 / 40

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Romeo Doubs (7) runs a route during the NCAA college football game against the San Deigo State Aztecs, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Carson, Calif. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) runs on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
17 / 40

UCLA wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) runs on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon wide receiver Devon Williams (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Washington State defensive back George Hicks III (18) comes in to try and make a tackle in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
18 / 40

Oregon wide receiver Devon Williams (2) runs with the ball after a catch as Washington State defensive back George Hicks III (18) comes in to try and make a tackle in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) in action during an NCAA college football game between Minnesota and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
19 / 40

Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) in action during an NCAA college football game between Minnesota and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ MAST
Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston (80) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 40

Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston (80) runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Southern Illinois, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue receiver David Bell plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
21 / 40

Purdue receiver David Bell plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech's Tre Turner (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Turner caught seven passes for a 187 yards and one score to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
22 / 40

Virginia Tech's Tre Turner (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Atlanta. Turner caught seven passes for a 187 yards and one score to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) looks to make a cut against Villanova during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
23 / 40

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) looks to make a cut against Villanova during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.25, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan State's Jalen Nailor (8) runs against Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
24 / 40

Michigan State's Jalen Nailor (8) runs against Michigan during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Al Goldis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. runs a route against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
25 / 40

SMU wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. runs a route against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk (10) catches a pass of 13 yards for a first down against Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
26 / 40

Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk (10) catches a pass of 13 yards for a first down against Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce runs a route against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
27 / 40

Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce runs a route against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. Cincinnati won 27-20. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU wide receiver Danny Gray runs a route against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. SMU won 31-24. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
28 / 40

SMU wide receiver Danny Gray runs a route against Navy during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. SMU won 31-24. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma (13) during an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)
29 / 40

Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma (13) during an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Brad Tollefson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett (31) dives after Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) after he made a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
30 / 40

Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett (31) dives after Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) after he made a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
31 / 40

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave plays against Oregon during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
32 / 40

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs a route during the an NCAA college football game against the San Jose State University Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. USC won, 30-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)
33 / 40

USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs a route during the an NCAA college football game against the San Jose State University Spartans on Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles. USC won, 30-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
34 / 40

Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) catches a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
35 / 40

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Tolbert plays against Southern Miss Golden Eagles at an NCAA football on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
36 / 40

South Alabama Jaguars wide receiver Jalen Tolbert plays against Southern Miss Golden Eagles at an NCAA football on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)

Dan Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) makes a touchdown catch against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
37 / 40

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) makes a touchdown catch against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs with the ball in the first half against Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
38 / 40

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) runs with the ball in the first half against Utah State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 42-13. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Steve Conner/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross catches a pass for a first down in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
39 / 40

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross catches a pass for a first down in the second half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) runs for a first down against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Norman, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
40 / 40

Oklahoma wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) runs for a first down against Tulane during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Norman, Oklahoma. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Todd McShay, ESPN:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Hutchinson -- who is from Michigan and played his college ball less than an hour away from Detroit -- is a relentless pass-rusher who had 14.0 sacks and 66 pressures last year. He can take over a game on defense, and Detroit needs more players like that, especially because its top pass-rusher in 2021 (Charles Harris, 7.5 sacks) is a free agent.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 32)

Why: Tough and competitive, Howell fits well with the Lions' organization. He is super accurate hitting the deep rail shots, and he has a quick delivery and good touch. I'd like to see Howell link up with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to jump-start the Lions' passing attack, which had the league's 25th-best Total QBR in 2021 (37.6).

McShay's full mock

Nate Davis, USA Today:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Certainly a highly realistic chance he goes No. 1 to Jacksonville given his widely praised character, relentless effort between the lines and production, the Heisman Trophy runner-up setting a Wolverines record with 14 sacks in 2021. The 6-6, 265-pounder's approach to the game certainly seems to dovetail with the culture Lions coach Dan Campbell is trying to cultivate, and Hutchinson's local ties would surely make him a home run pick for Detroit ... if he "falls" this far.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 32)

Why: He's not big (6-1, 205), though might be a different story if you could measure his heart. He's also got sizable arm strength and athleticism and might be the kind of guy you want to invest in for a year – or at least part of a season – before unleashing him. Due to the structure of his contract, Detroit will likely have QB Jared Goff for one more season. But Corral might be worth a late first-round pick that could solidify this franchise's long-term outlook.

Davis’ full mock

Related Links

Rob Rang, Fox Sports:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: The Lions need a dynamic edge rusher and have a unique perspective on Kayvon Thibodeaux because last year's top pick, Penei Sewell, faced him every day for two years at Oregon. Thibodeaux is arguably the most gifted rusher in this draft, but the inconsistency and injuries that characterized his college career are the antithesis of the traits Detroit GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell prioritize. As such, should the local hero, Hutchinson, be off the board, don't be surprised if the Lions address their defense with Hamilton, the most unique talent in this class.

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (No. 32)

Why: The Lions' top two tacklers at linebacker, Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, are pending free agents and might not be priorities to re-sign as the roster rebuild continues. The reigning Butkus Award winner would be an ideal replacement should he still be on the board.

Rang’s full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Hutchinson is a great example of a player who got better each and every season, and instead of coming out early he stayed in school, balled out as a senior, and made himself into arguably the best player -- on either side of the ball -- in the country during the '21 college football season. This will be the easiest pick in the draft for any team.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (No. 32)

Why: This is probably more in line with where Willis should go off the board (we have a second-round grade on him) but that doesn't mean teams looking for a quarterback won't take one 15 to 30 picks before they should. If the Lions do target Willis here it has to be with the understanding that he'll be a backup in in '22 while Jared Goff continues to hold down the job. Willis has all the tools you look for in an athletic, strong-armed QB but he's also extremely raw. It would be reckless to throw him into the lineup as a rookie.

Wilson’s full mock

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Detroit has a relatively good offensive line, and edge rusher is really the only other position that would make sense here. The Lions have their choice between Kayvon Thibodeaux and Hutchinson but opt for a local product who is a better fit for that organization and its goals.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (No. 32)

Edwards’ full mock

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: Hamilton has the size and tools to go this high, and the Lions need a true defensive playmaker.

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (No. 32)

Why: The Lions get their edge rusher with the explosive and refined Ebiketie to end Round 1.

Trapasso’s full mock

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Detroit doesn't overthink this and drafts the homegrown Hutchison, who has double-digit sack potential in Year 1 playing opposite of Romeo Okwara.

Jalen Pitre, safety, Baylor (No. 32)

Stackpole’s full mock

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Wouldn't count out Kayvon Thibodeaux here, as the Lions reportedly are fans of his athleticism and versatility. But Hutchinson just feels like the exact mold of tone setter the Lions are seeking. Dan Campbell would love this guy. The Lions are building this roster back up through the trenches.

Drake London, WR, USC (No. 32)

Why: Depending on what London runs at the NFL combine (assuming he runs there), he could rise ... or drop just a bit. He's a high-volume receiver who is tight with former USC teammate and Lions 2021 fourth-rounder Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two could help reshape Detroit's WR room over the next few years.

Edholm’s full mock

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: While physical traits are valued more highly than collegiate production when projecting edge rushers to the next level, the former Wolverine is also expected to test well at next month's combine. Hutchinson fills an on-field need as only the Broncos had a lower pass-rush win rate last season than the Lions, but his intangibles, work ethic and football character are a perfect fit for what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes want to build in the Motor City.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (No. 32)

Why: After finding success on Day 3 of last year's draft with Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the team's few bright spots in 2021, the Lions still need to add more weapons in the passing game. Although he's the sixth receiver off the board in this mock, Dotson is a first-round talent with excellent quickness, hands and route-running prowess.

Hanson’s full mock

Matt Miller, The Draft Scout

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: With Aidan Hutchinson available this becomes a very easy pick for the Detroit Lions with no quarterback of value on the board. Hutchinson, an in-state product, has the toughness and non-stop motor that head coach Dan Campbell loves. He also plays one of the two most important positions in football.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Why: The Lions' wide receiver room is the weakest in the NFL by a healthy margin. That'll change this offseason as the position is a priority from what I'm told by those close to the front office. Brad Holmes knows as general manager how important the position is and Chris Olave's route-running and toughness would be a quick upgrade.

Miller’s full mock

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: Hamilton isn't just the most impressive safety prospect by far; he's one of the most impressive prospects in the entire draft. The fact that he plays a low-paid position like safety isn't a big factor in my eyes, given how versatile he is at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 32)

Why: Howell will almost assuredly have to redshirt once he gets to the NFL, given the difference between his college offense and the one he'll be running in the pros. However, he has more proven performance — at a younger age — than any quarterback in the draft class.

Renner’s full mock

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Thibodeaux earned a 91.3 PFF pass-rushing grade that ranked fourth among all Power Five edge defenders in 2021, behind only Hutchinson (93.6), South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare (92.5) and Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto (92.5). Thibodeaux is a premier player at a premium position — throw need out the window if he's available when Detroit is on the clock.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 32)

Why: Corral will be in the conversation for top quarterback in the 2022 class after wrapping up his Rebels career with back-to-back 85.0-plus PFF grades (2020 and 2021). He'll get knocked in the evaluation process for Ole Miss' RPO-heavy offense and a lack of strong tape when working past his first read, but Corral's arm talent and athleticism are enough to build on at the next level if paired with an offensive coordinator who can mature his game.

Gayle’s full mock

Related Content

news

2022 Combine preview: Linebacker

Tim Twentyman takes a look at linebackers to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 Combine preview: Safety

Tim Twentyman takes a look at safeties to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Woods looking forward to continuing his fresh start in Detroit

Linebacker Josh Woods has considered his time with the Detroit Lions as a fresh start, and he's looking forward to continuing that after re-signing with the team Tuesday.
news

2022 Combine preview: Cornerback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at cornerbacks to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 Combine preview: Tight end

Tim Twentyman takes a look at tight ends to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 Combine preview: Edge rusher

Tim Twentyman takes a look at edge rushers to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 Combine preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman takes a look at quarterbacks to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Cabinda's hard work pays off with two-year extension

The Lions have extended FB Jason Cabinda through the 2023 season.
news

2022 Combine preview: Defensive line

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the defensive linemen to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

2022 Combine preview: Wide receiver

Tim Twentyman takes a look at wide receivers to keep an eye on at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Sheppard would love to have Harris back in Detroit next season

Outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard would love to have OLB Charles Harris back in Detroit next season, but said he will understand if Harris signs elsewhere in free agency.
Advertising