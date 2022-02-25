MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Hutchinson the popular pick at No. 2, but No. 32 is more split

The most recent round of mock drafts have dropped, and the popular consensus for the Detroit Lions at No. 2 is Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, with a couple mocks going Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton or Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Things aren't as agreeable with Detroit's No. 32 pick. The mocks range from quarterback to receiver to linebacker to safety and defensive line.
Here's a look at some of the most current mock drafts around the league:
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media analyst
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: Hutchinson is a natural fit for the Lions as they continue their rebuild. He is my top-rated player in the draft.
Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (No. 32)
Why: The Lions could look for a QB here, but Davis would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: Keeping the winner of the 2021 Ted Hendricks (top DE) and Lombardi (top lineman) Awards in Michigan will, of course, help the team's pass rush. Hutchinson's toughness against the run and football intelligence, however, also played big roles in making him the Heisman Trophy runner-up and a top-five prospect.
Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (No. 32)
Why: In my opinion, Ridder played well enough for the Bearcats and at the Senior Bowl to earn a top-50 grade. The Lions could select Ridder to eventually take over for Jared Goff, or they could trade this pick to a different team looking to land a future starting QB whose contract will include a fifth-year option.
View photos of the wide receiver prospects who were invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Todd McShay, ESPN:
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: Hutchinson -- who is from Michigan and played his college ball less than an hour away from Detroit -- is a relentless pass-rusher who had 14.0 sacks and 66 pressures last year. He can take over a game on defense, and Detroit needs more players like that, especially because its top pass-rusher in 2021 (Charles Harris, 7.5 sacks) is a free agent.
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 32)
Why: Tough and competitive, Howell fits well with the Lions' organization. He is super accurate hitting the deep rail shots, and he has a quick delivery and good touch. I'd like to see Howell link up with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to jump-start the Lions' passing attack, which had the league's 25th-best Total QBR in 2021 (37.6).
Nate Davis, USA Today:
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: Certainly a highly realistic chance he goes No. 1 to Jacksonville given his widely praised character, relentless effort between the lines and production, the Heisman Trophy runner-up setting a Wolverines record with 14 sacks in 2021. The 6-6, 265-pounder's approach to the game certainly seems to dovetail with the culture Lions coach Dan Campbell is trying to cultivate, and Hutchinson's local ties would surely make him a home run pick for Detroit ... if he "falls" this far.
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 32)
Why: He's not big (6-1, 205), though might be a different story if you could measure his heart. He's also got sizable arm strength and athleticism and might be the kind of guy you want to invest in for a year – or at least part of a season – before unleashing him. Due to the structure of his contract, Detroit will likely have QB Jared Goff for one more season. But Corral might be worth a late first-round pick that could solidify this franchise's long-term outlook.
Rob Rang, Fox Sports:
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)
Why: The Lions need a dynamic edge rusher and have a unique perspective on Kayvon Thibodeaux because last year's top pick, Penei Sewell, faced him every day for two years at Oregon. Thibodeaux is arguably the most gifted rusher in this draft, but the inconsistency and injuries that characterized his college career are the antithesis of the traits Detroit GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell prioritize. As such, should the local hero, Hutchinson, be off the board, don't be surprised if the Lions address their defense with Hamilton, the most unique talent in this class.
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (No. 32)
Why: The Lions' top two tacklers at linebacker, Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, are pending free agents and might not be priorities to re-sign as the roster rebuild continues. The reigning Butkus Award winner would be an ideal replacement should he still be on the board.
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports:
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: Hutchinson is a great example of a player who got better each and every season, and instead of coming out early he stayed in school, balled out as a senior, and made himself into arguably the best player -- on either side of the ball -- in the country during the '21 college football season. This will be the easiest pick in the draft for any team.
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (No. 32)
Why: This is probably more in line with where Willis should go off the board (we have a second-round grade on him) but that doesn't mean teams looking for a quarterback won't take one 15 to 30 picks before they should. If the Lions do target Willis here it has to be with the understanding that he'll be a backup in in '22 while Jared Goff continues to hold down the job. Willis has all the tools you look for in an athletic, strong-armed QB but he's also extremely raw. It would be reckless to throw him into the lineup as a rookie.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports:
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: Detroit has a relatively good offensive line, and edge rusher is really the only other position that would make sense here. The Lions have their choice between Kayvon Thibodeaux and Hutchinson but opt for a local product who is a better fit for that organization and its goals.
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (No. 32)
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports:
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)
Why: Hamilton has the size and tools to go this high, and the Lions need a true defensive playmaker.
Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (No. 32)
Why: The Lions get their edge rusher with the explosive and refined Ebiketie to end Round 1.
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports:
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: Detroit doesn't overthink this and drafts the homegrown Hutchison, who has double-digit sack potential in Year 1 playing opposite of Romeo Okwara.
Jalen Pitre, safety, Baylor (No. 32)
Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports:
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: Wouldn't count out Kayvon Thibodeaux here, as the Lions reportedly are fans of his athleticism and versatility. But Hutchinson just feels like the exact mold of tone setter the Lions are seeking. Dan Campbell would love this guy. The Lions are building this roster back up through the trenches.
Drake London, WR, USC (No. 32)
Why: Depending on what London runs at the NFL combine (assuming he runs there), he could rise ... or drop just a bit. He's a high-volume receiver who is tight with former USC teammate and Lions 2021 fourth-rounder Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two could help reshape Detroit's WR room over the next few years.
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated:
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: While physical traits are valued more highly than collegiate production when projecting edge rushers to the next level, the former Wolverine is also expected to test well at next month's combine. Hutchinson fills an on-field need as only the Broncos had a lower pass-rush win rate last season than the Lions, but his intangibles, work ethic and football character are a perfect fit for what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes want to build in the Motor City.
Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (No. 32)
Why: After finding success on Day 3 of last year's draft with Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the team's few bright spots in 2021, the Lions still need to add more weapons in the passing game. Although he's the sixth receiver off the board in this mock, Dotson is a first-round talent with excellent quickness, hands and route-running prowess.
Matt Miller, The Draft Scout
Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)
Why: With Aidan Hutchinson available this becomes a very easy pick for the Detroit Lions with no quarterback of value on the board. Hutchinson, an in-state product, has the toughness and non-stop motor that head coach Dan Campbell loves. He also plays one of the two most important positions in football.
Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
Why: The Lions' wide receiver room is the weakest in the NFL by a healthy margin. That'll change this offseason as the position is a priority from what I'm told by those close to the front office. Brad Holmes knows as general manager how important the position is and Chris Olave's route-running and toughness would be a quick upgrade.
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)
Why: Hamilton isn't just the most impressive safety prospect by far; he's one of the most impressive prospects in the entire draft. The fact that he plays a low-paid position like safety isn't a big factor in my eyes, given how versatile he is at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.
Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 32)
Why: Howell will almost assuredly have to redshirt once he gets to the NFL, given the difference between his college offense and the one he'll be running in the pros. However, he has more proven performance — at a younger age — than any quarterback in the draft class.
Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus:
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)
Why: The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Thibodeaux earned a 91.3 PFF pass-rushing grade that ranked fourth among all Power Five edge defenders in 2021, behind only Hutchinson (93.6), South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare (92.5) and Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto (92.5). Thibodeaux is a premier player at a premium position — throw need out the window if he's available when Detroit is on the clock.
Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 32)
Why: Corral will be in the conversation for top quarterback in the 2022 class after wrapping up his Rebels career with back-to-back 85.0-plus PFF grades (2020 and 2021). He'll get knocked in the evaluation process for Ole Miss' RPO-heavy offense and a lack of strong tape when working past his first read, but Corral's arm talent and athleticism are enough to build on at the next level if paired with an offensive coordinator who can mature his game.