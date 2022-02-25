MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Hutchinson the popular pick at No. 2, but No. 32 is more split

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports:

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: Hamilton has the size and tools to go this high, and the Lions need a true defensive playmaker.

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (No. 32)

Why: The Lions get their edge rusher with the explosive and refined Ebiketie to end Round 1.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Detroit doesn't overthink this and drafts the homegrown Hutchison, who has double-digit sack potential in Year 1 playing opposite of Romeo Okwara.

Jalen Pitre, safety, Baylor (No. 32)

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: Wouldn't count out Kayvon Thibodeaux here, as the Lions reportedly are fans of his athleticism and versatility. But Hutchinson just feels like the exact mold of tone setter the Lions are seeking. Dan Campbell would love this guy. The Lions are building this roster back up through the trenches.

Drake London, WR, USC (No. 32)

Why: Depending on what London runs at the NFL combine (assuming he runs there), he could rise ... or drop just a bit. He's a high-volume receiver who is tight with former USC teammate and Lions 2021 fourth-rounder Amon-Ra St. Brown. The two could help reshape Detroit's WR room over the next few years.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated:

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: While physical traits are valued more highly than collegiate production when projecting edge rushers to the next level, the former Wolverine is also expected to test well at next month's combine. Hutchinson fills an on-field need as only the Broncos had a lower pass-rush win rate last season than the Lions, but his intangibles, work ethic and football character are a perfect fit for what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes want to build in the Motor City.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (No. 32)

Why: After finding success on Day 3 of last year's draft with Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the team's few bright spots in 2021, the Lions still need to add more weapons in the passing game. Although he's the sixth receiver off the board in this mock, Dotson is a first-round talent with excellent quickness, hands and route-running prowess.

Matt Miller, The Draft Scout

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan (No. 2)

Why: With Aidan Hutchinson available this becomes a very easy pick for the Detroit Lions with no quarterback of value on the board. Hutchinson, an in-state product, has the toughness and non-stop motor that head coach Dan Campbell loves. He also plays one of the two most important positions in football.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Why: The Lions' wide receiver room is the weakest in the NFL by a healthy margin. That'll change this offseason as the position is a priority from what I'm told by those close to the front office. Brad Holmes knows as general manager how important the position is and Chris Olave's route-running and toughness would be a quick upgrade.

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (No. 2)

Why: Hamilton isn't just the most impressive safety prospect by far; he's one of the most impressive prospects in the entire draft. The fact that he plays a low-paid position like safety isn't a big factor in my eyes, given how versatile he is at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (No. 32)

Why: Howell will almost assuredly have to redshirt once he gets to the NFL, given the difference between his college offense and the one he'll be running in the pros. However, he has more proven performance — at a younger age — than any quarterback in the draft class.

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon (No. 2)

Why: The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Thibodeaux earned a 91.3 PFF pass-rushing grade that ranked fourth among all Power Five edge defenders in 2021, behind only Hutchinson (93.6), South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare (92.5) and Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto (92.5). Thibodeaux is a premier player at a premium position — throw need out the window if he's available when Detroit is on the clock.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (No. 32)