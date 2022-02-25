Daniel Jeremiah likes Hamilton for Lions if Hutchinson goes No. 1

Jeremiah also touched on a number of other topics, as follows:

His latest mock draft: Jeremiah dropped his most recent mock draft this week. He has the Lions selecting Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick.

"Hutchinson is a natural fit for the Lions as they continue their rebuild," he wrote. "He is my top-rated player in the draft."

He also has the Lions doubling up with support along their defensive line with the selection of Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the Lions' second first-round pick at No. 32.

"The Lions could look for a QB here, but Davis would be a nice addition to a young defensive unit," he wrote of Davis.

On Hutchinson vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux: "I think Hutchinson has more ways to get to the quarterback. I think he's got more tools in that regard," Jeremiah said. "I also think he plays a lot harder on a consistent basis. I think that's a little bit of a knock on Thibodeaux was there's times where the effort kind of comes and goes a little bit. You don't ever see that with Hutchinson.