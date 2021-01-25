O'HARA'S MOCK 7: The first prediction

There are some new pieces in the evaluation puzzle of prospects, but that doesn't change what the Detroit Lions should try to accomplish in the 2021 draft.

Mock 7: 1.0 First Selection is my first mock draft of the year. It projects the top seven picks in the first round, and which player the Lions will draft with the seventh pick.

To borrow a phrase used by the Lions' new GM-head coach team of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, I'm "in line" with what I saw on the field and in the stats by the Lions' defense in 2020.

Defense is the priority for the Lions in this mock draft, but there's big hole to fill on offense with the report that quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions have agreed to part ways after 12 seasons.

That development adds a new dimension to the Lions' offseason plans.

As the NFL plows forward to remain on schedule in its battle against the worldwide pandemic, teams have to contend with new factors in the draft.

One is the number of top-rated players who opted out of the 2020 college season and are now draft eligible, having qualified under the rule of being out of high school three years. Teams will have to evaluate them on their last games played in 2019.

And the annual Combine testing and workouts have been cancelled. Teams will have to rely on Pro Day workouts.

Trades are not allowed under the rules of Mock 7: 1.0, despite speculation that there could be multiple deals in the top seven.