TWENTYMAN: 5 things to know about defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

2. Coaching resume

Glenn started his coaching career as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2014, before taking the defensive backs job with the New Orleans Saints in 2016.

Campbell and Glenn both played at Texas A&M, although their times at the program didn't overlap. Both also joined the Saints staff in 2016. Campbell and Glenn also played together for the Dallas Cowboys back in 2006. Bill Parcells was the coach of the Cowboys in 2006, and both Campbell's and Glenn's coaching roots stem from his influence.

3. Making a difference

In 2015 before Glenn was hired, the Saints allowed a passer rating against of 116.2, one of the worst marks in NFL history. That figure has been under 90.0 three of the past four seasons, including 2020, when opponents were held to an 83.3 passer rating (fourth best in the NFL), and the Saints tied for the league lead with 18 interceptions.

During the 2019 season, Glenn's defensive backs recorded nine interceptions, three sacks, six forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.