TWENTYMAN: How Holmes & Campbell will work together in Detroit

"We began this process of talking to each other and since then we've been talking and communicating every day and we bounce everything off each other," Campbell told detroitlions.com. "He has been better than advertised. You talk about a fit, he and I see things very much alike. We see the makeup of a player, makeup of the roster in general, going down the road what we may see it as, what's most important, the vision of a player, so this is going to be great because I feel like we see eye to eye on so many things."

Both Campbell and Holmes talked about having no egos, and how that was a big influence the Saints and Rams had on them. They talked about how collaboration was so important in those franchises.

"He's all about, 'Dan, what can I do to help you?'" Campbell said. "I'm like, 'What can I do to help you?' I've already told him that anybody I hire for my staff, I'm not hiring them until Brad okays. I don't have to do that, and he's already told me the same thing on his end, and I want it to be that way. I want open dialogue."