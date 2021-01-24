REPORT: Lions and Stafford agree to seek trade offers

While the Detroit Lions are not commenting on the matter, they have reportedly agreed to seek a trade partner for quarterback Matthew Stafford, per a league source.

Stafford approached the team after the season ended Jan. 3, and suggested a trade may be in the best interest of both him and the team.

The Lions hired new general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell last week, and both were informed throughout the interview process that trading Stafford could be a possibility. After Stafford spoke with Holmes and Campbell at the end of this past week, the decision was made to explore a trade.

The Lions are expected to seek a trade for fair market value, a league source said.

Stafford started 165 games for the Lions since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 45,109 yards, 282 touchdowns and 144 interceptions.

He passed for 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a 96.3 passer rating playing through injuries for the 5-11 Lions this past season.

The Lions currently have Chase Daniel and David Blough under contract at quarterback for the 2021 season. Detroit holds the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.