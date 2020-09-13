O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford ready to produce

Random Thoughts:

Fundamentals: Tackling is one of them. It's an area that head coach Matt Patricia worries about early in every season, and even moreso this year.

"One hundred percent," he said. "We put a big stress on fundamentals. We call them the lost arts.

"A lot of times we don't spend enough time on those fundamentals. I put tackling at the top of that list.

"Early in the season we see that adjustment to game speed, adjustment to angles, adjustment to being able to drive through and finish on a tackle.

"It's something I think we'll definitely see in the first month of football –all different levels ... really good, and maybe not so good."

Battle in the trenches: Contending with the Bears' restocked defensive front seven will be tough duty for the Lions' offensive line.

The Bears dropped to 32 sacks last year after getting 50 in 2018. Adding Robert Quinn in free agency, Akiem Hicks back from an elbow injury that limited him to five games and the expectation that Khalil Mack will rebound from 8.5 sacks in 2019 are reasons the Bears should improve their sack total.

"Just going to be terrors on the two edges," said Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. "I think that's where it starts. You have to be able to handle those guys – not let them wreck the game. We have to find a way to be able to manage those guys."