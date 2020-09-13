5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

It's great to be writing about a Week 1 matchup in the NFL with all the uncertainty surrounding the offseason and whether or not the Lions and the league would ever get to this point.

But the season opener is finally here as the Lions host division rival Chicago today at Ford Field at 1 p.m. (FOX).

Here are five things to watch out for in a crucial early NFC North matchup:

THE GREAT UNKNOWN

What will the atmosphere in Ford Field be like with no fans? How will that affect the play on the field? What effect will pumped in crowd noise have, if it does? That's really going to be an interesting one for me to watch develop, especially when it comes to communication on the field between the players.

There's also a greater unknown than in the past in terms of looking at the opponent and trying to prepare for what to expect Week 1. Teams are pretty bland in the preseason, but there's still an opportunity to study personnel groupings and to evaluate players on an individual basis in terms of their personal development year over year. With no preseason this year, teams weren't afforded that ability.