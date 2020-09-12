Lions vs. Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

PLAY ALONG

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season in the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!