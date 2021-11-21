O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Oruwariye elevating his game in third year

Oruwariye has become "that player" in the Lions secondary. In his third year, he is the leader of a young group of defensive backs.

"He really has elevated his game," said head coach Dan Campbell. "I like the way he plays with confidence. He was up there (against the Steelers). He was competitive. He was in their face."

Oruwariye has climbed the ladder in the Lions' secondary to his current position. He played nine games with two starts as a rookie in 2019, and played all 16 with 15 starts in 2020. He has started all nine games this season.

The Lions-Steelers game was probably the toughest hitting game of the Lions season. The defense made a statement, Oruwariye said.

"It was a blood bath," he said. "Guys got down and dirty. There was a whole lot of run fits for the DBs – getting you in there, but at the same time checking routes. We had our hands full last week.