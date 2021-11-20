Lions at Browns: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions take a short trip to Cleveland this weekend for a matchup with the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Though the Lions and Browns often play during the preseason, this is the first regular-season matchup between the two teams since 2017. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Gus Johnson
  • Analyst: LaVar Arrington

TV map: See where the Lions-Browns matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Nfl506-week11-2021

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

tune-in-week11-112121

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Meet the Opponent: Cleveland Browns

View photos of the starters for the Cleveland Browns.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods Special Teams Coordinator: Mike Priefer
1 / 28

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

Offensive Coordinator: Alex Van Pelt

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods

Special Teams Coordinator: Mike Priefer

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jarvis Landry Backed up by Anthony Schwartz
2 / 28

WR Jarvis Landry

Backed up by Anthony Schwartz

David Richard/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. Backed up by James Hudson III
3 / 28

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Backed up by James Hudson III

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Joel Bitonio Backed up by Hjalte Froholdt
4 / 28

LG Joel Bitonio

Backed up by Hjalte Froholdt

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C JC Tretter Backed up by Nick Harris
5 / 28

C JC Tretter

Backed up by Nick Harris

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Wyatt Teller Backed up by Michael Dunn
6 / 28

RG Wyatt Teller

Backed up by Michael Dunn

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Blake Hance
7 / 28

RT Blake Hance

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Austin Hooper Backed up by David Njoku and Harrison Bryant
8 / 28

TE Austin Hooper

Backed up by David Njoku and Harrison Bryant

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones Backed up by Rashard Higgins
9 / 28

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Backed up by Rashard Higgins

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Baker Mayfield Backed up by Case Keenum
10 / 28

QB Baker Mayfield

Backed up by Case Keenum

Steven Senne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Nick Chubb Backed up by D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton
11 / 28

RB Nick Chubb

Backed up by D'Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Andy Janovich
12 / 28

FB Andy Janovich

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LDE Myles Garrett Backed up by Takkarist McKinley
13 / 28

LDE Myles Garrett

Backed up by Takkarist McKinley

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LDT Malik Jackson Backed up by Jordan Elliott
14 / 28

LDT Malik Jackson

Backed up by Jordan Elliott

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RDT Malik McDowell Backed up by Tommy Togiai
15 / 28

RDT Malik McDowell

Backed up by Tommy Togiai

Matt Patterson/Matt Patterson
RDE Jadeveon Clowney Backed up by Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo
16 / 28

RDE Jadeveon Clowney

Backed up by Joe Jackson and Ifeadi Odenigbo

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WILL Mack Wilson Backed up by Tony Field II
17 / 28

WILL Mack Wilson

Backed up by Tony Field II

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr Backed up by Elijah Lee
18 / 28

MIKE Anthony Walker Jr

Backed up by Elijah Lee

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SAM Sione Takitaki Backed up by Malcolm Smith
19 / 28

SAM Sione Takitaki

Backed up by Malcolm Smith

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Denzel Ward Backed up by Troy Hill and A.J. Green
20 / 28

LCB Denzel Ward

Backed up by Troy Hill and A.J. Green

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
RCB Greg Newsome II Backed up by Greedy Williams
21 / 28

RCB Greg Newsome II

Backed up by Greedy Williams

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Ronnie Harrison Jr. Backed up by Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart Jr.
22 / 28

SS Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Backed up by Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart Jr.

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
FS John Johnson III Backed up by Richard LeCounte III
23 / 28

FS John Johnson III

Backed up by Richard LeCounte III

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jamie Gillan
24 / 28

P/H Jamie Gillan

Scott Boehm/2021 Scott Boehm
K Chase McLaughlin
25 / 28

K Chase McLaughlin

Cooper Neill
KR Demetric Felton Backed up by Anthony Schwartz
26 / 28

KR Demetric Felton

Backed up by Anthony Schwartz

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Demetric Felton Backed up by Donovan Peoples-Jones
27 / 28

PR Demetric Felton

Backed up by Donovan Peoples-Jones

Cooper Neill
LS Charley Hughlett
28 / 28

LS Charley Hughlett

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

