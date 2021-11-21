5 things to watch: Lions at Browns

2. REYNOLDS SPARK?

Detroit comes into today's game ranked 25th in passing and haven't gotten the kind of production from their receiving corps they've hoped for. Injuries have certainly played a factor in that, but the team is expected to debut newly claimed veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds today. The Lions like Reynolds' size (6-3, 196) and skillset, and think he can make some plays for them down the field, which has been seriously lacking at the receiver position this season.

"It makes a bigger target for the quarterback," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said this week of Reynolds. "He has strong hands. I thought coming out of college he was one of the better 50-50 guys. I kind of compared him to Mike Williams a little bit. Mike's maybe a little stronger, but I kind of see Josh that way. If the ball is in his area code, he's going to come down with it."

3. WHAT DOES BOYLE BRING TO THE TABLE?

Jared Goff threw the football for the first time this week to the side of practice with trainers on Friday after suffering a strained oblique last week, but he didn't actually take part in practice, and is officially listed as doubtful to play today.

That means Tim Boyle is expected to get his first career NFL start. Boyle was a backup in Green Bay the last three years before signing a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason. He completed 22-of-39 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in three preseason appearances before breaking his thumb in the last preseason game vs. Indianapolis.