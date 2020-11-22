O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Griffen bringing energy & production to Lions' defense

He spread the credit around for his performance.

"I think it was good play calling and good team football," Griffen said. "We dialed up some stuff and got it done. We drew it up in practice, and it worked out. We executed during the game."

Griffen fit in quickly with the defensive scheme, and with his new teammates. He arrived with a resume – 78.5 sacks in 10 seasons with the Vikings.

"Being in the same room with him, learning different things from him – he's been great," said defensive end Romeo Okwara, who leads the Lions with six sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

"He has a wealth of knowledge. He's been great. He had multiple hits last week and put on pressure. That's been good for us."

Random Thoughts:

Double dip: My opinion – it's imperative that the Lions win today and beat Houston on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field. The Lions had winning records at that point the last three times they made the playoffs. They were 7-4 in 2011, 2014 and 2016.

"Snacks" & sacks: It's intriguing to think what would happen if Griffen's addition gives the pass rush the same impact that the run defense got when defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison arrived in a trade with the Giants midway through the 2018 season.