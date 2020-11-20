NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at RB with Swift ruled out for Sunday

INTENSIVE PROTOCOL

The NFL is taking steps to try and manage the spread of COVID-19 around the league the rest of the season. The league sent a memo to all 32 teams this week informing clubs that they should operate under intensive protocol the rest of the year, according to the NFL Network. Teams will have to implement intensive protocol starting Saturday.

Under intensive protocol, players and coaches must have negative test results from the day before they enter a team facility. All meetings will be held virtually except in specific scenarios. Everyone must wear face masks.

The Lions were placed in intensive protocol a couple weeks ago, but Patricia said the Lions have tried to operate on the safer side of protocols all year, and have continued some of the policies of intensive protocol since going through them as mandated by the league.

"We're just kind of used to it," Patricia said Friday. "We did some things, maybe a couple weeks ago, to get into that mode ahead of time, trying to do the best we can to just stay in front.