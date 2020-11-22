5 things to watch: Lions at Panthers

STAFFORD INJURY

A thumb injury on the throwing hand is a tricky one for a quarterback. Of all the five digits, it's usually the one quarterbacks hate to hurt the most. It affects grip and velocity, and pain tolerance could be a factor for Matthew Stafford as well.

The good news is Stafford's dealt with injuries to his throwing hand before. He knows what to expect. The fact that he was able to mix into practice this week and get some reps is good for the Lions. He was listed as questionable for today's matchup.

Stafford's about as tough as they come at the position, so if he's able to go, we'll just have to wait and see if the thumb and the brace designed for his hand affect his throwing ability at all.

BRIDGEWATER'S STATUS

Carolina is dealing with an injury to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who practiced in limited fashion this week due to a knee injury and was listed as questionable to play today on Friday's injury report.

It would be a huge loss for the Panthers if Bridgewater can't suit up. He's second in the NFL in completion percentage at 72 percent. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule called Bridgewater the heart and soul of their offense this week.