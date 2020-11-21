Lions at Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 21, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Detroit Lions are on the road this weekend as the team travels to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:00 p.m. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
  • Analyst: Chris Spielman
  • Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

TV map: See where the Detroit-Carolina matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy of 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J. Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores around the league and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you'd look like with Coach Patricia's beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

