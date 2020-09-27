O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Golladay's value proven by his presence

Random thoughts:

Defending Kyler Murray: Make him throw the ball, and don't let him run.

That's my precious advice. It's up to the coaches and players to figure out how to do it.

Murray has been more dangerous running than throwing in the first two games. He's thrown two TD passes and two interceptions, with an average of 6.6 yards per pass attempt. As a runner, he leads the Cardinals with 158 yards, an average of 7.4 yards per carry and three TDs.

Big play prevention: More advice -- don't have a repeat of the Cardinals' 18-point rally in the fourth quarter last year to get a tie. A 41-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald – on third and 14, no less – led to the first TD in the rally. A 45-yard completion to Fitzgerald led to a field goal that the Lions matched on their ensuing possession to avoid losing and escape with a tie.

Run game, use it: It's only two games, and the circumstances and flow of the game were different in both, but there were encouraging signs that the run game has improved.

The Lions rushed for 138 yards and an average of 4.8 yards per carry in the opener against the Bears, and 83 yards with a 4.2-yard average last week against Green Bay.