NOTEBOOK: Golladay hopes to return, listed as questionable for Sunday

HOCKENSON BACK TO ARIZONA

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is playing his second career game in Arizona Sunday, a place where he's had the greatest production thus far in his young career.

In his first game as a rookie last year, Hockenson burst onto the NFL scene with six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals in Arizona. He didn't reach those kinds of numbers again in an injury-shortened season, but Hockenson is off to a good start to begin his second season. He leads the Lions in receptions (9), yards (118) and touchdowns (1) through the team's first two contests.

"I'd say the biggest thing for us right now, in that second year, certainly understanding more conceptually offensively what we're doing and how all the pieces fit together," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of Hockenson's early-season success.

"Understanding and taking a look at all the different coverages that maybe he started to see at the end of last year, maybe that he didn't see early in the season and as he developed through that season, defense maybe paid a little bit of different attention to him, and some more specific type of coverages that he would have to deal with having that knowledge going into this year. I think that gives him a head start."

The Cardinals have been pretty good against opposing tight ends this year. In two games against San Francisco and Washington, they've allowed a total of 11 receptions for 84 yards and no touchdowns against opposing tight ends.