Lions at Cardinals: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 26, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Detroit Lions travel to the desert this weekend to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 27. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Dick Stockton
  • Analyst: Brady Quinn
  • Sideline Reporter: Sara Walsh

TV map: See where the Lions-Cardinals matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506-map-week3

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Henry Ford Health System on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field shortly after 3:00 p.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J. Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, instant analysis, and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

PLAY ALONG

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season in the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemasks in the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Ever wondered what you'd look like with Coach Patricia's beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

