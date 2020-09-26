Lions at Cardinals: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions travel to the desert this weekend to take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 27. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Dick Stockton
- Analyst: Brady Quinn
- Sideline Reporter: Sara Walsh
TV map: See where the Lions-Cardinals matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.
Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Henry Ford Health System on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field shortly after 3:00 p.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown and more.
Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J. Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, instant analysis, and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
