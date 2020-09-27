5 things to watch: Lions at Cardinals

It's only Week 3, and there's a lot of season left, but Sunday feels like a big game for the Detroit Lions as they try to avoid an 0-3 start in Arizona. The chances of making the playoffs at 0-3 are historically much worse than at 1-2, so Detroit needs to play better than they have the first two weeks and get a notch in the win column.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's game against the Cardinals:

ALL HANDS ON DECK

It looks like the Lions might finally get their full complement of weapons back on offense this week.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay missed the first two weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to practice this week and could be in line to make his 2020 debut. He was officially listed as questionable to play, but it was certainly good news that he was back at practice all week.

It would be a big boost for Detroit's offense to have the NFL's leader in touchdown receptions (11) last year back in the fold. Golladay can stretch the field and make tough catches. His presence should open things up even more for Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola, T.J. Hockenson and the rest of Detroit's pass-catching weapons.

Detroit could also have the services of starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, one of their big free-agent acquisitions this offseason. Vaitai has missed the first two games with a foot injury. He returned to practice this week, too, and is also listed as questionable.