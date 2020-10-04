O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Defending Drew Brees still a challenge

There are pivotal moments in every season, and this surely is one for the Lions. A victory today will send them into the bye week with a 2-2 won-loss record and a second straight win after last week's road victory over a Cardinals team that was 2-0 going into the game.

Despite being slight underdogs to the Saints – who are also 1-2 with two straight losses -- this is a winnable game for the Lions. The Saints do not resemble at this point the team that went 13-3 the last two years.

The Lions were improved in many ways over the previous two games in last week's performance against the Cardinals.

The defense came up with three turnovers, all on interceptions, and the special teams were strong in all phases – kicking, punting and coverage.

The offense needs to improve in the red zone, but the running game helped control the game, and quarterback Matthew Stafford led the 29th game-winning drive in the fourth quarter of his career.

Finishing the game with a dominant fourth quarter was a positive sign.

They need a repeat today.

My pick predicts that will happen.