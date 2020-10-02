NOTEBOOK: If Trufant (questionable) returns, Lions have decisions to make at CB

100 FOR JONES

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. will play in his 100th career game against the Saints Sunday.

Jones has been very consistent over his nine-year career and is one of the more underrated players at the position. He's caught at least 50 passes in every season he's played in at least 13 games. He has at least five touchdowns in each of the last three seasons in Detroit.

"I didn't know (it was going to be my 100th game) until the beginning of the week, when I went to our group meeting and our wide receiver meeting and my picture was up on the screen and (WR coach Robert Prince) clicked it and he was like, 'Game 100.'

"I think me, and how I am, I'm having like such a good time and I'm still doing what I do. I really don't notice (I've been in the league this long). I've just been blessed. Just been blessed with the opportunity to play and play at a high level for a while, but it's still surreal, I guess, and something later on I'll be proud of."

Jones has 11 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in three games so far this season.

O-LINE MAKEUP

Halapoulivaati Vaitai made his season debut last week after missing the first two games with a foot injury, but he made his debut at right guard instead of right tackle like expected. The team opted to play the top five linemen and stay with some consistency on the edge with third-year tackle Tyrell Crosby playing right tackle. Vaitai's return pushed rookie guard Jonah Jackson to the left side.

Vaitai was credited with allowing two sacks vs. Arizona last week and was called for a suspect holding call on Detroit's final drive that wiped away a touchdown. He expects to be better this week with more practice time and reps at guard.

"You know, when you play inside, you got to be more alert," Vaitai said this week. "Talking about picking up blitzes and all the good stuff they show, whereas at tackle you set out in space out there. At guard, it's kind of tight, so you don't have to set far. I just got to remember playing guard; you're not in a tackle mindset."