5 things to watch: Lions vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions conclude the first quarter of their season later today as they host the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field. Detroit's looking for a 2-2 split to open their season to head to their Week 5 bye feeling good and getting a chance to rest up for the second quarter of their season.

The Saints are coming off two straight losses and looking for a key road win.

Here are five things to watch out for in today's game:

SAINTS WITHOUT THOMAS

Wide receiver Michael Thomas, the reigning offensive player of the year, did not play in either of New Orleans' last two games due to an ankle injury, losses to Oakland and Green Bay. He will not play today in Detroit, either. He was ruled out along with five other starters – tight end Jared Cook, defensive end Marcus Davenport, cornerback Janoris Jenkins, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and guard Andrus Peat – Friday by the Saints.

Thomas led the NFL last year with 149 receptions and 1,725 yards with nine touchdowns. The Saints' offense has missed his production the last couple games.

Thomas is a tough, physical receiver with big-play potential as a runner after the catch. He's been Drew Brees' go-to receiver in critical situations on third down and in the red zone. The Saints' offense looks a lot different with him than it does without him.