O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Boyle likely next man up with Goff on Reserve/COVID-19

Boyle is likely starting in place of Jared Goff, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Last week's win over the Cardinals was an example of how the odds and matchups don't always determine the outcome.

The Cardinals were heavily favored to beat the Lions. On gameday, the way the Lions played made them the better team by far, and Goff was the better quarterback by far that day than Cardinals star Kyler Murray.

Today's quarterback matchup heavily favors the Falcons' Matt Ryan. In 14 seasons Ryan has 219 regular season starts, 365 TD passes and 59,107 yards passing. Boyle has one previous start – in a 13-10 loss to the Browns Week 11 -- 77 yards passing and no TDs.

It may seem like a stretch, but Boyle sees a carryover that benefits him from the 48 snaps he played in his start against the Browns.

"Every snap's in my head," he said. "You build on the good and learn from the bad. I'll have those things at the forefront of my mind.

"I think whoever plays quarterback is expected to go in there and play well and lead the team to a win. It's up to us to make it happen and go get the win."