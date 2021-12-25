Lions at Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 25, 2021 at 06:54 AM
Dylan Reffe

Coming off their most complete performance of the season, the Lions hit the road for a date with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analyst: Robert Smith

TV map: See where the Lions-Falcons matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame Show: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

Enjoy some of the best content from Week 15's win against the Arizona Cardinals:

Meet the Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the starters for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Arthur Smith Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone Defensive Coordinator: Dean Pees Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams
1 / 28

Head Coach Arthur Smith

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Ragone

Defensive Coordinator: Dean Pees

Special Teams Coordinator: Marquice Williams

Ryan Kang
WR Tajae Sharpe Backed up by Christian Blake
2 / 28

WR Tajae Sharpe

Backed up by Christian Blake

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
TE Kyle Pitts Backed up by Lee Smith
3 / 28

TE Kyle Pitts

Backed up by Lee Smith

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Jake Matthews Backed up by Jason Spriggs
4 / 28

LT Jake Matthews

Backed up by Jason Spriggs

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Jalen Mayfield Backed up by Josh Andrews
5 / 28

LG Jalen Mayfield

Backed up by Josh Andrews

Margaret Bowles
C Matt Hennessy Backed up by Drew Dalman
6 / 28

C Matt Hennessy

Backed up by Drew Dalman

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Chris Lindstrom Backed up by Drew Dalman
7 / 28

RG Chris Lindstrom

Backed up by Drew Dalman

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Kaleb McGary Backed up by Colby Gossett
8 / 28

RG Kaleb McGary

Backed up by Colby Gossett

Don Montague/AP
TE/FB Hayden Hurst Backed up by Keith Smith
9 / 28

TE/FB Hayden Hurst

Backed up by Keith Smith

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Russell Gage Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus and Frank Darby
10 / 28

WR Russell Gage

Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus and Frank Darby

Logan Bowles/A2021
RB Mike Davis Backed up by Cordarrelle Patterson and Qadree Ollison
11 / 28

RB Mike Davis

Backed up by Cordarrelle Patterson and Qadree Ollison

Tom Hauck/Tom Hauck 2021
QB Matt Ryan Backed up by Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks
12 / 28

QB Matt Ryan

Backed up by Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Grady Jarrett Backed up by Marlon Davidson
13 / 28

DL Grady Jarrett

Backed up by Marlon Davidson

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Tyeler Davison Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush
14 / 28

DL Tyeler Davison

Backed up by Ta'Quon Graham and Anthony Rush

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
DL Jonathan Bullard Backed up by Mike Pennel and John Cominsky
15 / 28

DL Jonathan Bullard

Backed up by Mike Pennel and John Cominsky

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Dante Fowler Jr. Backed up by Brandon Copeland
16 / 28

OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

Backed up by Brandon Copeland

Margaret Bowles
LB Deion Jones Backed up by Mykal Walker
17 / 28

LB Deion Jones

Backed up by Mykal Walker

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Foye Oluokun
18 / 28

LB Foye Oluokun

Margaret Bowles
OLB Steven Means Backed up by Adetokunbo Ogundeji and James Vaughters
19 / 28

OLB Steven Means

Backed up by Adetokunbo Ogundeji and James Vaughters

Paul Abell/Paul Abell
CB A.J. Terrell Backed up by Darren Hall
20 / 28

CB A.J. Terrell

Backed up by Darren Hall

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher
S Jaylinn Hawkins
21 / 28

S Jaylinn Hawkins

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Duron Harmon Backed up by Richie Grant
22 / 28

S Duron Harmon

Backed up by Richie Grant

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Fabian Moreau Backed up by Avery Williams and Kendall Sheffield
23 / 28

CB Fabian Moreau

Backed up by Avery Williams and Kendall Sheffield

Margaret Bowles
K Younghoe Koo
24 / 28

K Younghoe Koo

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Thomas Morstead
25 / 28

P/H Thomas Morstead

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Josh Harris
26 / 28

LS Josh Harris

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Avery Williams Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus
27 / 28

PR Avery Williams

Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus

Margaret Bowles
KR Cordarrelle Patterson
28 / 28

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

