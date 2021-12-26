5 things to watch: Lions at Falcons

4. DEFENSIVE EFFORT

The Lions' defense played arguably their best game of the season holding the explosive Arizona Cardinals' offense to just 12 points last week, with Arizona's first touchdown coming with under five minutes to play in the contest.

This is a very different offense they square up against this week in Atlanta. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith came over from Tennessee and brought with him a physical, run-first mentality. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week his guys better be ready to buckle their chin straps because the Falcons want to come downhill and be physical.

Detroit will be without arguably their best defensive player in cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who was placed on Reserve/Injured Saturday with a thumb injury. That's a big loss for Detroit on the outside, but like they've done all year, Glenn will ask the next man to step up – probably rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu – and fill a role.

The Lions will need to have a good plan on defense for the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson, who leads Atlanta with 10 touchdowns, and has both 500 rushing and 500 receiving yards on the year so far.

5. FIRST LOOK AT PITTS

The No. 4 overall pick in the draft is an offensive unicorn for the Falcons. He can line up at tight end or receiver, and he impacts the game so much, even if he's not catching the ball, because the defense has to devote resources his way with him being such a dominating athletic presence at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and 4.4 speed in the 40.