Lions at Falcons injury report: Dec. 24

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|thumb
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Josh Woods
|LB
|neck
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Michael Brockers
|DE
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|back
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Julian Okwara
|OLB
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable