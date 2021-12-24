Injury Report

Lions at Falcons injury report: Dec. 24

Dec 24, 2021 at 01:11 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Amani Oruwariye CB thumb NP NP NP out
Josh Woods LB neck NP NP NP out
Michael Brockers DE knee LP LP LP questionable
Jonah Jackson G back LP LP LP questionable
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP LP LP questionable
Kalif Raymond WR shoulder LP LP LP questionable
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP LP questionable
Josh Reynolds WR thigh LP LP LP questionable
D'Andre Swift RB shoulder LP LP LP questionable

