O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Bevell getting ready for first game as interim head coach

One man's opinion: I take that last line of "not being 100 percent sure" as a good sign that he isn't walking into his new position thinking he knows everything.

Communication during the game, when decisions are made on the fly on everything from strategy to throwing the challenge flag with the play clock running, is a vital area that Bevell wants to make sure goes smoothly.

Bevell worked on that Friday and Saturday, before the team headed to Chicago to play the Bears.

"Then we move our focus to actual gameday," Bevell said. "Make sure our communication is clear. What's going to happen ... where I am ... which line (on his headset) ... so the guys who need to get to me can get to me.

"And the decisions that need to be made. The game situations. That's going to be the most important part, so we nail those.

"I feel really comfortable with that. We have great people that are going to be helping me with that."

Bevell said he was "jacked up" last week when he was promoted to interim head coach.

None of that enthusiasm has waned, but there is a demeanor Bevell wants to project that is based on advice he got from his father as a young quarterback to "never let them see you sweat."

"I want the guys to be able to look over to me, and they see somebody who's got it under control," Bevell said. "Somebody who's very poised. That doesn't mean you can't show your excitement at the moment.