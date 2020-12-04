Injury Report

Lions at Bears injury report: Dec. 4

Dec 04, 2020 at 03:30 PM

Detroit Lions:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kenny Golladay WR hip NP NP NP Out
Da'Shawn Hand DL groin NP NP NP Out
Jeff Okudah CB shoulder/groin NP NP NP Out
Austin Bryant DE thigh LP LP LP Questionable
Matthew Stafford QB right thumb LP LP LP Questionable
D'Andre Swift RB illness LP NP NP Questionable
Tracy Walker S not injury related not listed not listed NP Questionable
Danny Amendola WR hip LP FP FP
Hunter Bryant TE concussion FP FP FP
Quintez Cephus WR not injury related NP NP FP
Mike Ford CB concussion FP FP FP
Christian Jones LB knee NP LP LP

