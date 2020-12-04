Lions at Bears injury report: Dec. 4

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hip
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|groin
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|shoulder/groin
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Austin Bryant
|DE
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|right thumb
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|illness
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|Tracy Walker
|S
|not injury related
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|Questionable
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|hip
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Hunter Bryant
|TE
|concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|not injury related
|NP
|NP
|FP
|Mike Ford
|CB
|concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Christian Jones
|LB
|knee
|NP
|LP
|LP