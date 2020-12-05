Lions at Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 05, 2020 at 06:54 AM

Darrell Bevell makes his head-coaching debut this weekend as the Lions travel to take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 1:00 p.m. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

vsBears-Twitter

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
  • Analyst: Chris Spielman
  • Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

TV map: See where the Detroit-Chicago matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy of 506sports.com.

nfl-506-map-120320

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Priority Health on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J. Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores around the league and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you'd look like with Coach Patricia's beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

HC: Matt Nagy OC: Bill Lazor, DC: Chuck Pagano, STC: Chris Tabor
1 / 28

HC: Matt Nagy

OC: Bill Lazor, DC: Chuck Pagano, STC: Chris Tabor

Joe Robbins/AP
WR: Allen Robinson II Backed up by Cordarrelle Patterson
2 / 28

WR: Allen Robinson II

Backed up by Cordarrelle Patterson

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE: Jimmy Graham Backed up by Cole Kmet, Demetrius Harris & J.P. Holtz
3 / 28

TE: Jimmy Graham

Backed up by Cole Kmet, Demetrius Harris & J.P. Holtz

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT: Jason Spriggs Backed up by Rashaad Coward & Lachavious Simmons
4 / 28

RT: Jason Spriggs

Backed up by Rashaad Coward & Lachavious Simmons

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Germain Ifedi Backed up by Rashaad Coward
5 / 28

RG: Germain Ifedi

Backed up by Rashaad Coward

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Cody Whitehair Backed up by Sam Mustipher
6 / 28

C: Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Sam Mustipher

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: Rashaad Coward Backed up by Alex Bars & Arlington Hambright
7 / 28

LG: Rashaad Coward

Backed up by Alex Bars & Arlington Hambright

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Charles Leno Jr. Backed up by Jason Spriggs
8 / 28

LT: Charles Leno Jr.

Backed up by Jason Spriggs

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Mitchell Trubisky Backed up by Nick Foles
9 / 28

QB: Mitchell Trubisky

Backed up by Nick Foles

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: David Montgomery Backed up by Ryan Nall & Artavis Pierce
10 / 28

RB: David Montgomery

Backed up by Ryan Nall & Artavis Pierce

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Anthony Miller Backed up by Javon Wims & DeAndre Carter
11 / 28

WR: Anthony Miller

Backed up by Javon Wims & DeAndre Carter

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Darnell Mooney Backed up by Riley Ridley
12 / 28

WR: Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Riley Ridley

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Akiem Hicks Backed up by Daniel McCullers
13 / 28

DT: Akiem Hicks

Backed up by Daniel McCullers

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT: Bilal Nichols Backed up by John Jenkins
14 / 28

NT: Bilal Nichols

Backed up by John Jenkins

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Brent Urban Backed up by Mario Edwards Jr.
15 / 28

DE: Brent Urban

Backed up by Mario Edwards Jr.

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Khalil Mack Backed up by Trevis Gipson
16 / 28

OLB: Khalil Mack

Backed up by Trevis Gipson

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Roquan Smith Backed up by Josh Woods
17 / 28

ILB: Roquan Smith

Backed up by Josh Woods

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Danny Trevathan Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe
18 / 28

ILB: Danny Trevathan

Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Robert Quinn Backed up by Barkevious Mingo & James Vaughters
19 / 28

OLB: Robert Quinn

Backed up by Barkevious Mingo & James Vaughters

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Kyle Fuller Backed up by Buster Skrine
20 / 28

CB: Kyle Fuller

Backed up by Buster Skrine

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Tashaun Gipson Sr. Backed up by Deon Bush & DeAndre Houston-Carson
21 / 28

S: Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Backed up by Deon Bush & DeAndre Houston-Carson

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Eddie Jackson Backed up by Sherrick McManis
22 / 28

S: Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Sherrick McManis

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Jaylon Johnson Backed up by Duke Shelley & Kindle Vildor
23 / 28

CB: Jaylon Johnson

Backed up by Duke Shelley & Kindle Vildor

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: Pat O'Donnell
24 / 28

P/H: Pat O'Donnell

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Cairo Santos
25 / 28

K: Cairo Santos

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Patrick Scales
26 / 28

LS: Patrick Scales

Joe Howell/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson Backed up by Darnell Mooney & Anthony Miller
27 / 28

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson

Backed up by Darnell Mooney & Anthony Miller

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR: DeAndre Carter Backed up by Darnell Mooney & Anthony Miller
28 / 28

PR: DeAndre Carter

Backed up by Darnell Mooney & Anthony Miller

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including D'Andre Swift's status, Hunter Bryant's potential debut and more.
news

Lions at Bears injury report: Dec. 4

Lions at Bears injury report and game designations for Friday, December 4.
news

Week 13 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson jumps out to an early lead in Pro Bowl voting

Advertising