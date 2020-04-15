O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW: 5 quarterbacks that could interest Lions

Quarterback isn't the Detroit Lions' biggest immediate need, but it's the most hotly debated issue of this year's draft because the Lions' draft position in the first round and Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa's presence.

It's also the biggest question for general manager Bob Quinn.

Does he draft Tagovailoa with the third pick overall?

Does he trade down with a team that wants to move up for Tagovailoa?

And if there are no acceptable trade offers, does Quinn leave Tagovailoa on the board and draft one of the defensive stars at No. 3?

Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow of LSU – projected to go No. 1 to the Bengals – are the top-rated quarterbacks in this year's draft. It's possible four quarterbacks could be drafted in the first 12 picks because of team needs.

Those needs also could trigger a frantic trade market.

Quinn's decision might not be known until the Lions are on the clock on April 23. Until then, let the debate rage – and keep in mind Quinn's answer when asked at the Combine if he'll look at a quarterback at No.3.

"Yeah ... we'll look at all those guys," Quinn said. "We're drafting at three, so we have to look at everybody.