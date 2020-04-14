Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins

Apr 14, 2020 at 05:44 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Wiggins joined the Lions as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and has previously spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2013-17). He also had stints on the practice squad with the San Francisco 49ers (2012) and Baltimore Ravens (2011).

Wiggins originally entered the NFL with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2011 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. He has appeared in 75 career games (38 starts).

Related Content

news

Andrew Pratley of St. Joseph High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #5

The Detroit Lions have named Andrew Pratley of St. Joseph High School the week five recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #4

The Detroit Lions have named Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School the week four recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Roger Goodell appoints Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Rod Wood to four NFL committees

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this week announced that Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes and President and CEO Rod Wood were appointed to four League Committees for the 2022 season.

news

Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #3

The Detroit Lions have named Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary the week three recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Phil Jacobs of Dexter High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #2

The Detroit Lions have named Phil Jacobs of Dexter High School the week two recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Detroit Lions call on Trace3 expertise in data intelligence to build out new analytics platform

The Detroit Lions announced today a collaboration with premier IT solutions provider Trace3 as the franchise's official analytics partner.

news

Standing room tickets available for Detroit Lions home opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions announced that standing room tickets for their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles September 11 are on sale now.

news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Wednesday.

news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Tuesday.

news

Tony Sigmon of Whitehall High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #1

news

Detroit Lions announce gaming community on Rival platform

The Detroit Lions announced today the launch of its online gaming community, Lions Gaming, in collaboration with fan engagement platform Rival.

news

Detroit Lions and Fanatics expand partnership to create first-class omnichannel shopping experience for fans

The Detroit Lions and Fanatics announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their existing partnership, which will now see the company become the team's end-to-end omnichannel retail partner.

Advertising